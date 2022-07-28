| 12.8°C Dublin

Galway Races Day 4: With bit of luck, Paul Townend will secure his second Galway Hurdle with Adamantly Chosen

Patrick Mullins

EXPERT VIEW

Adamantly Chosen and Paul Townend winning the 1m7f maiden hurdle at Thurles last February. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand

The Galway Hurdle has been very good to me in recent years, but unfortunately, there’s no room at the inn for me on any of Willie’s runners this year, so I’ll be watching on from the sidelines.

The County Hurdle and Coral Cup combined are worth less than the Guinness-sponsored Galway Hurdle, which is an incredible thought. As always, it provides a fascinating puzzle and is fiercely competitive.

