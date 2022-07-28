Galway Races Day 4: Autumn Evening can shine in summer for the in-form Jessica Harrington

WILLIE MULLINS has had a stranglehold on the €270,000 Guinness Galway Hurdle in recent times, with three victories in the past four years, and the champion trainer has another strong quartet led by Adamantly Chosen. Paul Townend partners the five-year-old, but several dangers lurk behind him with a host of challengers trying to seize the prize from Mullins on ladies’ day at Ballybrit.

2.10 Guinness Beginners Chase 2m6f111yds

JOHN McCONNELL landed the opener last year and holds leading claims again with course winner Chinx Of Light.

This useful hurdler made a hugely encouraging chasing debut earlier this month when narrowly going down at Kilbeggan before hitting the deck in Limerick last week.

If none the worse for that tumble, Simon Torrens’ mount should be bang in there, while the Gavin Cromwell-trained Alfa Mix – third in that same race at Kilbeggan – is also on the shortlist under Mark Walsh.

Fakiera has the best record of these over hurdles, though, and Gordon Elliott’s charge showed plenty to suggest that he could excel over fences when just touched off in his chasing debut at Limerick in May.

Verdict: Fakiera can kick the day off in style under Jack Kennedy.

2.45 Grade Three Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase 2m2f54yds

ELLIOTT also boasts a strong chance in this tasty renewal with Call Me Lyreen – rated 152 over hurdles – showing a great aptitude for chasing with comfortable victories in two of her three starts over fences.

This will be much tougher, however, as Mullins’ Ganapathi tries to make it three from three over fences, with the Closutton maestro also eyeing a fourth win in this race in seven years.

The Peter Fahey-trained Visionarian is another to impress over fences with a dogged win at Wexford on debut, but this may go the way of talented hurdler Sole Pretender, locally trained by Norman Lee.

The eight-year-old hasn’t put a foot wrong over fences with back-to-back victories before switching to the smaller obstacles when chasing home Santa Rossa in the Grade Three Grimes Hurdle last time out.

Verdict: Sole Pretender can come home alone under Torrens.

3.20 Rockshore Handicap 1m98yds

THIS has been a bookies’ benefit in the past eight runnings with no favourite obliging and it is similarly competitive this time around.

The Pat McKenna-trained Ampeson bids for a hat-trick after fine wins in Fairyhouse and Leopardstown and the five-year-old is in the form of his life, having gone up 16lbs.

Flaming Moon won a Listed prize over hurdles here on Tuesday for Matthew Smith and is clearly in fine fettle, but his Flat form is far from inspiring, while stablemate One Cool Poet enjoyed three successes in the same week at Ballybrit in 2019.

Recent winners Big Baby Bull and Plunkett hold obvious claims if repeating those efforts, but a chance is taken on Cosmic Vega. Mick Halford’s four-year-old looked like he was coming to the boil again when a fine second at Roscommon in May and there could be more to come.

Verdict: Cosmic Vega can do the business under Roan Whelan.

Expand Close Outback Flyer and jockey Kevin Sexton (right, purple) wins the Free Jackpot All Customers At Tote.ie Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle during day three of the Galway Races / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Outback Flyer and jockey Kevin Sexton (right, purple) wins the Free Jackpot All Customers At Tote.ie Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle during day three of the Galway Races

3:55 Listed Arthur Guinness Corrib Fillies Stakes 7f

HALFORD also looks to roll back the years here with 2019 winner Surrounding back for more, but that looks a stiff ask in a quality renewal.

Dermot Weld’s Emilie Gray won a maiden here in sensational style last year but hasn’t got her head in front in six starts since then and this looks beyond her in a contest where Joseph O’Brien holds two aces.

Night Of Romance finished strongest to take the valuable Summer Fillies Handicap on Irish Derby Day on her last start, while three-year-old Voice Of Angels was a close third in a Listed event at Killarney when last seen.

Four of the last five favourites have obliged and this running can be dominated by the market leaders, with Jessica Harrington’s Nectaris and the Ger Lyons-trained Affogato also high in the calculations.

Preference is for the former, with the course-and-distance winner showing her rude health when just edged out in a Fairyhouse Group Three earlier this month.

Verdict: Nectaris can deliver the goods for Harrington under Shane Foley.

4.30 Guinness Novice Hurdle 2m4f156yds

MULLINS has taken five of the last six renewals and that winning sequence looks set to continue.

Hors Piste was a comprehensive winner of a novice hurdle at Kilbeggan in May – the French recruit had been third in a Fairyhouse Grade One before that – and the five-year-old mare is open to lots of improvement on just her sixth start for Mullins.

This looks like a duel between the kings of Ballybrit, with Dermot Weld also holding strong claims in the shape of last year’s Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight.

A close third in a Fairyhouse Grade Two in April, Darragh O’Keeffe’s mount can throw down the gauntlet to Hors Piste, but Townend can find all the answers in a contest where Elliott and Smith hold chances.

Verdict: There is lots more to come from the exciting Hors Piste.

5.05 Grade A Guinness Galway Hurdle 2m11yds

THREE of the last four winners have defied top weight and a decent case can be made for Ballyadam (11-12) should Henry de Bromhead’s seven-year-old repeat his fifth-place running in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Dual Irish Grand National-winning trainer Dermot McLoughlin also has hopes of another big prize with Grimes Hurdler winner Santa Rossa (11-12), while Elliott’s course and distance winner Felix Desjy (11-12) is not out of it if back to his best.

This is a tricky renewal, though, and seven of the last eight runnings have been taken by either Mullins (four) or Tony Martin (three), so that pair command real respect.

Adamantly Chosen is Mullins’ leading hope while Martin relies on 2019 winner Tudor City – seventh in 2020 and fifth last year – and the 10-year-old comes here in good form on the back of a handicap hurdle success at Punchestown in May.

An impressive Flat outing when third at the Curragh last month also makes him appealing while Cromwell’s classy My Mate Mozzie (11-9) and McConnell’s improving Anna Bunina (11-9) are others to consider.

Autumn Evening (11-8) may be the one to spring a shock, though, with the three-time hurdle winner accustomed to the hustle and bustle of a big-field handicap.

Harrington’s (left) five-year-old was third in a big Leopardstown handicap in February and had a pipe-opener at the Curragh last month with this target in mind. The experience of Denis O’Regan, who won this race in 2015, is another plus and it’s hard to see him being out of the mix.

Verdict: Autumn Evening can shine in the summer under O’Regan.

5.40 Guinness 0.0% Handicap 1m4f

DARKENED scored over hurdles here on Monday and bids for a quick-fire double with Sean Bowen taking 7lbs off and Denis Hogan’s six-year-old is not without a chance if the turnaround doesn’t hinder him.

Paul Flynn’s Na Caith Tobac is another with hopes, having twice scored over fences in recent months, while Weld’s Pale Moonlight looks primed for a bold show after finishing a close third in a Naas handicap at the start of this month.

A chance is taken on Harrington’s Komedy Kicks at decent odds, though, after being far from disgraced in three maidens over a mile.

She now steps into handicap company for the first time with cheekpieces also applied, while the extra four furlongs could bring out significant improvement to have a big say in the finish.

The Moone yard is in flying form, and while stall 19 is not ideal, the Churchill filly has plenty of time to get positioned under Foley and she is a big each-way player.

Verdict: Komedy Kicks (e/w) can leave punters laughing.

6.10 Guinness Time INH Flat Race 2m2f59yds

IT’S always hard to look past Mullins in the bumper, but What Path, ridden by his son Patrick, has been beaten at short odds on his three starts and doesn’t look like a world beater at this early stage of his career.

The Martin-trained Brookie has also had three attempts under Rules and is respected, but preference is for two newcomers – the Elliott-trained Island McCoo and Peter Fahey’s A Law Of Her Own.

The latter has a Point-to-Point victory to her name earlier this year and is preferred, though, with Derek McConnor’s experience in the saddle another positive in the five-year-old’s favour.

Verdict: A Law Of Her Own can take the finale.