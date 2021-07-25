| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Galway Festival fortunes are vital for trainers like Ado McGuinness with smaller operations

Dublin trainer appreciates the value of a winner at Ballybrit

Ado McGuinness Expand

Close

Ado McGuinness

Ado McGuinness

Ado McGuinness

Daragh Ó Conchúir

Galway is bliss for Ado McGuinness, and he knows nirvana, as a trainer with access to the Lusk coastline as balm for body and mind, equine and human.

The Hayestown handler has a remarkable record around Ballybrit, building it through the early days, as he scratched and clawed his way up the ladder from the time he was given a showjumper to condition and thought that maybe he could translate those skills to racing.

The facilities at Skylark House Stables have improved incrementally, along with the quality of those housed within, Bowerman providing McGuinness with his first Group success at Dundalk last September, 20 years after taking out his licence.

Related topics

More On Galway Races

Most Watched

Privacy