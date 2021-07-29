| 10.9°C Dublin

Finally a day for the punters at Galway Races as the billionaires fly in on just the one chopper

Emma Kenny and Eimear O'Duffy, both from Dublin, at the Plate Day of the Galway Races. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Tara Fitzgerald, Tralee, and Una Quigley, Nenagh, at the Plate Day of the Galway Races. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Emma Kenny and Eimear O'Duffy, both from Dublin, at the Plate Day of the Galway Races. Photo: Ray Ryan

Tara Fitzgerald, Tralee, and Una Quigley, Nenagh, at the Plate Day of the Galway Races. Photo: Ray Ryan

Nicola Anderson

Hurling great Joe Canning was enjoying the first day of his retirement from the Galway team at Ballybrit with a group of lads, but he wasn’t talking. He’s had enough of that.

JP McManus and Dermot Desmond were sitting at the picnic benches outside the Owners and Trainers tent, having flown in on the only chopper on the course – a far cry from yesteryear.

JP queued up happily with the rest of the punters for a bet at a bookies’ stand.

