Finally a day for the punters at Galway Races as the billionaires fly in on just the one chopper

Hurling great Joe Canning was enjoying the first day of his retirement from the Galway team at Ballybrit with a group of lads, but he wasn’t talking. He’s had enough of that.

JP McManus and Dermot Desmond were sitting at the picnic benches outside the Owners and Trainers tent, having flown in on the only chopper on the course – a far cry from yesteryear.

JP queued up happily with the rest of the punters for a bet at a bookies’ stand.

On the biggest day of the week, the old familiar buzz was back. The sun was shining and the lucky 1,000 punters who had managed to secure the elusive tickets for Galway Plate day were in the best of form.

“It was a bit of a ‘who you know, what you know’ thing,” said Noelle McNamara from Flagmount, Co Clare, about the tickets.

She was with Chloe Joyce from Castleisland, Co Kerry. The friends come every year.

“Sure why wouldn’t we. We love it,” said Noelle.

Home from New York for the first time since Covid struck were Tommy Smyth and his wife Treasa Goodwin Smyth.

Tommy is a well-known sporting commentator, formerly of ESPN’s soccer coverage, and was known for his catchphrase “a bulge in the old onion bag” to describe a goal.

He has been a co-host for the WNBC coverage of the New York St Patrick’s Day Parade for the past 30 years and grand marshalled the parade in 2008.

Treasa, originally from Cobh, Co Cork, was the first woman in the world to commentate on an All-Ireland final on US radio.

Both spoke of the loneliness among the Irish-American community, who have not been able to come home since the pandemic began.

“I left Ireland 58 years ago next week and I have rarely missed the Galway Races,” said Tommy, who is originally from Knockbridge, Co Louth.

He said he got into broadcasting because he always “had the idea of being Michael O’Hehir”, referring to the famous sporting commentator.

They were backing JP McManus’s horse The Shunter for the Galway Plate, a hugely popular choice on the course at 11/2.

As the excitement built, it was finally a day for the punters, after two days where the bookies ruled the roost.

There were roars of “go on the royal” as Willie Mullins’ horse, Royal Rendezvous, romped home to victory – after being beaten by three-quarters of a length in the Plate last year. It was heavily backed as the 5/1 favourite.

Afterwards, a delighted Mullins said he had been hopeful but didn’t know how it would go.

“He was in terrific form, he looked a million (dollars) before the race and he was primed for the day. He was very unlucky here last year but he was very brave this year to do what he did.”

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: “There are tears in Galway tonight – and not just because of Joe Canning’s announcement.

“Punters have had a brilliant day and I had to watch the last couple of fences in the Galway Plate from behind my couch as Royal Rendezvous leapt to victory.”

Today could be just as good for the punters, with Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes saying that with Willie Mullins dominating the card, the bookies will need a few beaten early on to “avoid a bashing”.