'Doors' floors his rivals

Mark Walsh gives the thumbs up after riding Early Doors to victory in the Galway Plate. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

He probably didn't need it, but JP McManus got a timely reminder of Mark Walsh's outstanding ability in the saddle when the Kildare jockey delivered a power-packed display to help Early Doors (7/1) secure the Tote Galway Plate at Ballybrit yesterday.

With Barry Geraghty retiring earlier this month - and leaving a void as McManus' No 1 jockey - Walsh showcased his credentials for the vacancy yet again by helping Joseph O'Brien's seven-year-old break his maiden tag over fences in sensational style.

Walsh handed the Limerick owner his seventh success in the €200,000 feature with the 34-year-old rider galvanising the 2019 Martin Pipe Hurdle winning mount in the home straight to hold off Willie Mullins' Royal Rendezvous (4/1 favourite) by three-quarters of a length in a thrilling finish.

The Clane native is sure to feature heavily in the conversation to carry McManus' green and gold silks aboard the likes of Champion Hurdle winner Epatante and RSA Chase winner Champ - both trained in England by Nicky Henderson - later in the year.

"It's brilliant, it feels like a long time ago since Bob Lingo won this race (in 2012) and the older you get the more you appreciate it," a delighted Walsh said. "I'd a few pounds to lose but I didn't have to kill myself or anything.

"He always had the ability but it's just taken him a while to get jumping and the cheekpieces were a big help, they really sharpened him up. He was well-in for this so hopefully he'll keep improving from that. It's a great race, it's just unfortunate that the crowds and the owners can't be there to see it, but I don't mind too much, I'm after winning the Plate again."

It was also another feather in the cap of 27-year-old trainer O'Brien who adds the Plate to other notable triumphs like the Melbourne Cup, Breeders Cup and the Irish Derby, while he also joins his father Aidan on the roll of honour.

"The start was very messy and I thought Mark did very well, he got into a lovely rhythm jumping and gave the horse a fantastic ride. I was a little bit worried when he missed the second last but I knew he'd be coming home well," O'Brien said from home.

"It's a very special race for me to win. I remember years ago always hearing about Life Of A Lord winning the race a couple of times for Dad, so it's very special to win it myself. We'd all love to be there but please God we'll all be there next year."

Willie Mullins was the man to follow on day three with the Closutton maestro landing an 18/1 treble as maiden hurdle winner Kaatskill Nap (7/4 favourite) and bumper scorer Shewearsitwell (1/2 favourite) impressed.

Kaatskill Nap, in the colours of Brighton FC owner Tony Bloom, got off the mark at the fourth attempt with Irish champion jumps jockey Paul Townend dictating things from the front.

Townend was also in the Plate as Mullins denied his nephew Emmet with Bon Retour (7/2) finishing the stronger to thwart the hat-trick bid of the well-supported Pilbara (5/4 favourite) while son Patrick steered Shewearsitwell to a comfortable victory in the mares' Flat race.

"I think she'll win plenty more races. She was very professional out in front and she has plenty of gears. She could be a black-type mare," Patrick said.

Galvin was scratched from the Plate after it was discovered that he had a bruised foot on arrival at the track but there was better news for Gordon Elliott - who was at the Doncaster Sales purchasing new stock - once the action kicked off.

The Very Man (11/8 favourite) completed a four-timer for the Meath trainer when running out a comprehensive winner of the Listed Novice Hurdle under Davy Russell and the promising six-year-old could make a quick return to Ballybrit today.

"We'll see what he's like in the morning and he might go again. He won snug enough so I wouldn't rule it out. That was probably his easiest win so he's going the right way," assistant Ian 'Busty' Amond said of the Gigginstown gelding.

Russell's day took a turn for the worse as a trapped nerve suffered before pulling up Elliott's The Storyteller in the feature saw him stood down for the rest of the day, but the Meath trainer finished with a flourish as Weseekhimhere (12/1) sprung a surprise in the closing bumper under Jamie Codd.

Paul Nolan isn't renowned for keeping too busy on the track during the summer but the Wexford trainer welcomed success in the Mares Handicap Hurdle with Mrs Milner (14/1) battling gamely to score under talented conditional rider Seán O'Keeffe.

Nolan expects Mrs Milner to go chasing "sooner rather than later" and revealed the peculiar connection between the winner, owned by Manverton Limited, and English soccer star James Milner.

"She's bred by Jim Coffey, the owner, and Susan Coffey his sister, Susan Spence. Susan is a big Leeds United fan and she (Mrs Milner) was called after James Milner when he was with Leeds where he started his career," Nolan said.

"We've very few in at this time of the year so it's great to have a winner. The owners are the best in the world and it's unfortunate that they're not here but it's great to have racing and they'll be delighted. I'm sure they'll be having good craic at home."

Cork trainer Michael Kennedy was also among the winners on a rain-soaked day as Smithscorner (8/1) secured handicap chase glory with Conor Orr's mount powering up the home straight.

Indo Sport