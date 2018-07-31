River Light claimed the COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap for the second year in succession at the Galway Races after returning from a long layoff to finish powerfully at Ballybrit.

Danny and Willie Mullins combine with River Light for another big win in Galway

With Danny Mullins on board, trained by his uncle Willie Mullins, River Light came home at 11/1 holding off Aidan O'Brien's Bond Street by three quarters of a length.

River Light is just the second horse to win the COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap in successive years.

"Danny gave him a great ride - he was ice cool. He put him asleep and that was the plan," Willie Mullins told RTÉ after the race.

"This horse suffered a fracture in Australia and it was touch and go whether he'd even live or not.

"He had two screws inserted in his leg, but they had to come out eventually and all we were doing coming here was hoping. We said we'd plan an autumn campaign for him after this if things went all right.

"Adrenaline kicks in on the racetrack and that must have been what's happened there.

"It's a huge surprise, but we're delighted."

