| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brian Duffy’s Magic Chegaga can can cast winning spell in feature race, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap

Wayne Bailey

Five-year-old takes on 18 runners including eight from Ado McGuinness yard

Trainer Ado McGuinness saddles eight runners in today's feature at Galway, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap, including last year's winner Sirjack Thomas, above. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Magic Chegaga Expand

Close

Trainer Ado McGuinness saddles eight runners in today's feature at Galway, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap, including last year's winner Sirjack Thomas, above. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Trainer Ado McGuinness saddles eight runners in today's feature at Galway, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap, including last year's winner Sirjack Thomas, above. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Magic Chegaga

Magic Chegaga

/

Trainer Ado McGuinness saddles eight runners in today's feature at Galway, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap, including last year's winner Sirjack Thomas, above. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

If he were alive today, I’d love to send Albert Einstein the Galway race card to see if he could figure out today’s feature race, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.40).

It looks ultra-competitive to me, and I’m struggling to draw a line through a number of runners.

Most Watched

Privacy