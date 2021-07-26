Tuesday’s big race at Galway is the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.15) and it’s really quite a puzzle where very few of the runners could be said to have no chance at all.

Joseph O’Brien’s likely favourite Mazagran was purchased from Dubai recently and got off to the best possible start in Ireland for the yard, winning a minor race at Limerick in good style at 8/1, but whether or not his rating of 94 this evening is lenient is hard to assess.

O’Brien reckons he could be a Listed or even a Group horse so he’s highly respected here, but as short as 6/1 in such a competitive race, he’s swerved for now.

Priced around 9/1, Blue For You ticks the right boxes for me for Dermot Weld under Colin Keane. A maiden winner at the Festival last year, he put in a career-best run when winning a decent-enough handicap at Leopardstown last time out earlier on this month when rated 91, and a rise in the weights to 96 may not be enough to hold him back if he continues to improve.

Earlier, the Willie McCreery-trained Lustown Baba gets the nod around 8/1 in the Listed Fillies’ & Mares’ Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes (5.45).

She’s raced in a couple of Group Threes including last time out but seems out of her depth at that level, and I’m happy to see her back in a Listed contest, having won at the Curragh at this level back in October.

Any softening of the ground will suit her well, and she’s a big imposing sort which can make her presence felt.

The Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.45) is another tricky race but Joseph O’Brien’s Draconid gets my vote, and was available at 6/1 yesterday evening.

A rating of 77 for his handicap debut seems reasonably fair, having shown a bit of promise in a couple of maidens, and he’s been gelded ahead of the festival, which may also help.

I reckon the main danger to the bet comes from Moddy Poddle, which trades as the 4/1 favourite at the time of writing. That one won a handicap at Gowran recently off a rating of 69, and I suspect he’ll still run well now up 8lbs to 77.

Read More

In the Caulfield Industrial Handicap (7.45), Denis Hogan’s Darkened gets the nod around 14/1 with jockey Joey Sheridan claiming 5lbs. A handicap winner here last year when rated 68, he’s had quite a number of races now without success which is a worry, but his mark was definitely on the high side and is finally down to a realistic level at 61.

Peter Fahy’s Dance Emperor is also worth a mention and is the one I’m most worried about. He’s won two handicaps in his last two starts and is in flying form at the moment. He’ll race with a 6lb penalty but should be thereabouts.

Finally, Shark Hanlon’s Dalileo is a tentative each-way selection in the closing Latin Quarter Handicap (8.15). Priced 16/1 in the early markets, he’s been racing in some handicap hurdles lately without success but the six-year-old does have experience on the flat, winning a couple of all-weather races for Mark Johnston a couple of years ago before switching to Johnny Murtagh and later Ronald O’Neill.

He’s a son of Galileo and it will be very interesting to see if Hanlon can get some good efforts from him now back on the level.

Crowns Major makes his handicap debut for Emmet Mullins off what seems to be a decent mark of 76 with jockey Sam Ewing claiming a useful 5lbs.

Tuesday’s Lucky 31 for Goodwood & Galway

2.25 Goodwood, Lusail

A Group Two for two-year-old horses, the Unibet Vintage Stakes would appear to be between Berkshire Shadow and Lusail, with the latter tipped to come out on top around 2/1. A winner of three of his four races, Richard Hannon’s colt was particularly impressive when taking the July Stakes, proving he has what it takes to win at this level. The one negative is that he’ll carry a 3lb penalty for that success, but so too will Berkshire Shadow having won the Coventry Stakes.

3.0 Goodwood, Space Blues

Charlie Appleby’s Space Blues deserves his place at the top of the market (2/1) for the Group Two Unibet Lennox Stakes. He won this race last year and while he’s been away from the track for 122 days, he’s won a couple of times following a break so I’m not too worried about that. A Group One winner at Deauville, he was disappointing in a Group One at Meydan last time but can bounce back here, dropped back down in class.

4.45 Goodwood, Scattering

Scattering showed plenty of promise when third to Catch Cunningham on his debut at Newcastle last month, and looks a decent bet to get off the mark in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at 7/2 or thereabouts. He put in a strong finish in that race, and the William Haggas-trained colt looks almost certain to improve.

5.10 Galway, Radiyka

Dermot Weld often targets the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden, and his entry Radiyka is the one to keep on side here. Expected to go off around 13/8, she was unfancied at 18/1 on her debut at Leopardstown but ran a fine race when runner-up to the favourite Juncture. The form of that race is working out well and a couple of horses which finished behind her have now gone on to win, while Juncture was second of five in a Group Three recently.

7.15 Galway, Chimeric

Four-year-old Chimeric traded near 1/2 in-running before finishing a short-head second to Summer’s Dream in a Killarney Handicap last time out, and it was a similar story in his previous race at Gowran where he narrowly fell short. He’s up 2lbs on his latest run for Tuesday’s Caulfield Industrial Handicap which is not too harsh, and although the gelding has been frustrating to follow and has yet to win a race, he’s knocking on the door lately and is a value price at 6/1.

Stat attack: The fate of the favourite

Across both jumps and Flat racing, clear favourites at the Galway Festival have a strike-rate of 32pc (since 2008) and on average, you’d lose about ten cent per euro staked if blindly backing them.

Of the National Hunt races, maiden hurdle favourites perform best with 12 winners from 25 bets during that period (48pc) and a very slight profit to SP. Many are odds-on but there’s the occasional slightly higher price such as Kaatskill Nap, which won a maiden hurdle here last year at 7/4. It’s a similar story on the Flat with maiden favourites showing the same strike-rate of 48pc.

The type of race with one of the lowest strike-rates for favourite backers are handicap chases, which produced eight winners from 34 bets, although a very slight profit would have been earned to SP thanks to a couple of decent prices.