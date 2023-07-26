Galway Races Ladies Day 2023: Judges reveal what they’re looking for – and you could win €10,000

We get some style tips from the those in the know when it comes to the fashion stakes for Ladies Day

Catherine O'Connor, winner of the Best Hat and Sandra Faller, winner of the Best Dressed competition at last year's Galway Races Summer Festival. Photo Ray Ryan

Rachel Gorry with Kieran O' Malley, Connacht Hospitality Group, Mandy Maher, owner of Catwalk Model Agency & The Platform by MM, and Michael Maloney, CEO at Galway Race Course. Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure

For the second year running, the Connacht Hospitality Group will sponsor both the ‘Best Dressed Lady’ competition at Ladies Day on Thursday, August 3, with a €10,000 cash prize and a prize of €3,000 for the winner of the ‘Best Hat’.

Judging takes place from 11.30am with the winner announced after 3pm. There is a dedicated Lady’s Day marquee to be located outside the Champagne Bar at the The Wilson Lynch Building. For more updates, keep an eye on @galwayraces_official

Mandy Maher

Mandy Maher

Head judge and well-known stylist

What are you looking forward to most about judging on Ladies Day?

Galway is always a very special racing event. The atmosphere, energy and all round great banter is what I love about the judging.

The effort that ladies from all over the country make in putting together amazing outfits is incredible and to be part of that is super special. If the fashion is anything like last year, all I can say is roll on August 3.

What are your top three tips?

Play with colour. Wear practical shoes. Have fun with accessories.

Favourite fashion trends this year?

Fringing and feather details. Shoulder statements are still very much in vogue and I love that. Florals.

Pet hates, or what should hopefuls avoid to be in with a chance of winning?

No cut outs. Know what to wear and understand the event you are attending. We often see so many beautiful outfits but it’s not for the right occasion. Remember, this is a day racing event.

I love midi lengths but nothing super short or very long. It is a full, overall look that judges look for so hopefuls must be perfectly groomed from hair, makeup, nails, and ensuring the accessories they choose work with their outfits so don’t over do it!

Rachel Gorry

Rachel Gorry

Social media influencer and guest judge

What are you looking forward to most about judging?

I’m looking forward to seeing all the amazing fashion on the day. Women come from near and far to attend the races it’s such a prestigious event I’m so honoured to be involved this year as a judge.

What are your top three tips?

Comfort is key. It’s a long day so it’s important to make sure you’re in something comfy. We’re hoping the sun will be shining on the day so it’ll be your chance to wear colour!

An outfit for the Galway races doesn’t necessarily need to be a new outfit. There’s always pressure to purchase new outfits for occasions but why not try and elevate the existing outfit with a new headpiece or new accessories?

Favourite fashion trend this year?

I’m loving the statement party bag trend at the moment. It is an easy way of elevating a simple outfit, whether it’s for something casual or the Galway races.

Pet hates?

I don’t think there is anything in particular that people should avoid and I don’t think there needs to be a checklist as such. Fashion is very much a personal preference and once someone is comfortable in what they’re wearing then their confidence will shine through.

Kieran O'Malley

Kieran O’Malley

Digital marketing manager for the Connacht Hospitality Group and judge

What are you looking forward to most about judging?

Catching up with all the great friends that I know will be there on the day. The Galway Races for me are all about friendships, seeing old friends and making new ones. I am in the incredibly privileged position of representing the Connacht Hospitality Group on the judging panel on the day. Last year was an overwhelming success. Ladies Day is a special day in the Galway calendar and hopefully we can show the country that not only is Galway Ireland’s ‘capital of craic’ but we’re also a stylish bunch on the west coast too.

Favourite fashion trend this year?

One of my favourite trends would have to be ‘dopamine dressing’. The world can at times be fairly negative these days so dressing for joy can be a very welcome relief from the rigours of everyday life. The Galway Races are always a wonderful expression of colour and style but it’s delightful to see this in everyday fashion. I have a feeling that the ‘Barbie’ movie, the big movie release of the summer, could accentuate this trend.

What are your top three tips?

Embrace the dress code. Galway is a classy summer race meet so take this into account, a stunning ensemble can be a showstopper but if it’s not race appropriate, then you will struggle to place.

We are looking for something that photographs well and will ultimately have that wow factor and stands out.

Don’t be afraid to think sustainable in your fashion choice and upcycle or reinvigorate an old favourite. Personally, I love a good story behind the outfit but once again this is not essential. Sometimes the outfit will do the talking for itself.

Pet hates?

It can be a bit of a cliché but I want to see the person wear the clothes, don’t let the clothes wear you. If you aren’t comfortable in something it will show, even if the outfit is amazing, I love when an outfit platforms the personality. Be authentic to yourself and whether you win or not, you’ll feel great and ultimately that’s what the day is all about.

How you can get selected on Ladies Day

The Galway Races has a long-held tradition of selecting ladies on site. The judges pick you from the crowd and hand you a hotly sought-after ‘Finalist’ badge.

Ladies can now pre-register for Ladies Day via the Galwayraces.com website from 6pm on Wednesday, August 2, until 11am on the morning of the event, by uploading a photograph of themselves in their outfit and their details.

They must be at the racecourse on the day to get selected.

The judges receive your entry and should you be selected as a finalist, a member of the judging team will phone you. The organisers have lengthened the time you have to enter the competition, moving the completion time for judging from 1pm to 3pm to give people a chance to make their way to the course.