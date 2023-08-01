Galway Races Day 3 report: Dermot Weld conquers Ballybrit yet again as Chris Hayes swoops late on Coeur D'or

Father Time catches up with most people, but there is still no stopping Dermot Weld as the legendary trainer bagged a 51.5/1 Galway double spearheaded by Coeur D’or (14/1) in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile handicap.

Chris Hayes expertly delivered the seven-year-old in the shadow of the post to deny Ado McGuinness another success in the day two showpiece as No More Porter (18/1) was thwarted by a head in a thrilling finale.

It continued Weld’s love affair in Ballybrit – his fifth win in this contest – with the 75-year-old enjoying success in the west all the way back to 1964, when he steered Ticonderoga to success in the big amateur handicap as a rookie teenager.

As with many of Weld’s famous coups around Galway, this had been in the pipeline for a while, and the master of Rosewell House worked his magic once again, much to the delight of his devout Ballybrit following.

“Oh definitely, I get as much satisfaction as ever winning here,” Weld beamed. “I’ve been winning races here for years, we work very hard at it and you really enjoy the rewards.

“We planned this for quite a while and I just thought this track and trip would suit him, this was his race. He’s been a very consistent horse, this was the plan and he delivered.”

Hayes already had an affinity with Coeur D’or after he provided him with the full list of winners at every Irish track last year when scoring on the beach at Laytown, but he wouldn’t have taken his place were it up to him.

“To be honest, I told the boss not to run him, so thank God he doesn’t listen to me anyway!” Hayes quipped.

Normal service was well and truly resumed in the subsequent seven-furlong maiden as Hayes and Weld also combined with Livio Milo (5/2) holding on to score at the eighth time of asking.

That brought Weld to just over 500 winners around Ballybrit in an extraordinary training career.

It could have been a hat-trick of winners from his three runners, only for Tannola (11/4) to be just touched off by the Paddy Twomey-trained Purple Lily (5/2 favourite) in a fillies’ maiden won by some special talents.

Weld reckoned it was a “very good renewal”, while Twomey is also confident that he has an above-average type on his hands, despite the well-backed winner not holding any big entries.

“We have a nice bunch of two-year-olds and I think she is a very nice filly and hopefully can go on to bigger and better things,” Twomey said of the €155,000 breeze-up buy.

“She has no entries but will have to get some now and the Ingabelle (Stakes, Champions Weekend) would be a very suitable race. I had her on the list for the (Group One) Moyglare but thought I was dreaming and took her out. She will be a nice three-year-old.”

Willie Mullins ran four in the opening Listed Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle and it was the outsider of the quartet that stunned punters as Arctic Fly (12/1) made all under an expert ride from Seán O’Keeffe.

It was a “bittersweet” day for owner Brendan O’Sullivan as he went through the full range of emotions with Fenomeno, another of his charges housed in Closutton, dropping dead in his paddock after a morning gallop.

“I’m in the motor trade myself, so a customer of mine said he had a filly for sale and I went down to see her and did the deal, and here we are now,” O’Sullivan said of Arctic Fly.

Absurde (4/6 favourite) never landed a blow under Paul Townend, but Mullins confirmed that a return to the Flat to tackle the York Ebor is still firmly in the pipeline.

It was a quick-fire double for Mullins when Sharjah (1/4 favourite) breezed home by 11 lengths on his chasing debut to add yet another notch on his list of achievements during a mighty career.

Sharjah started racing nearly eight years ago as a juvenile on the Flat in France and he’s still going strong having accumulated just over €1m in prize money. There’s no end in sight with the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase possibly on his agenda now.

Andy Slattery’s Bells On Her Toes (7/2 favourite) was an impressive handicap winner under Cian Horgan, while the Jarlath Fahey-trained Complete Fiction (4/1 joint-favourite) took the finale under an inspired Colin Keane steer as he got up on the line to score.