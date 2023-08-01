Galway Races Day 2 preview: Sharjah can show class to get chasing career off to winning start

Willie Mullins’ brilliant hurdler can follow in Faugheen’s hoof prints and reinvent himself over the larger obstacles

Ado McGuinness with Sirjack Thomas after winning the Colm Quinn BMW Mile in 2021. Today, he has seven runners in the field. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ado McGuinness has become synonymous with the Galway Races in recent years, and the Dublin trainer has every intention for the good times to keep on rolling in Ballybrit today.

“Galway is a place where an ordinary fella can get results. When I started off I was a small, ordinary fella, and it was very hard to get yourself going at a big track like Cheltenham or anywhere like that,” McGuinness said ahead of another assault on Galway.

“But you could get a nice well-handicapped horse who could do very well at Galway. An ordinary fella can make a name for himself at Galway.”

He has certainly done just that, with the Lusk handler taking three of the last four renewals of the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.40), and he sends seven into battle this time around as he hopes to take home the lion’s share of the €120,000 prize once again.

As has been the case in the past, it’s tricky to assess his customary battalion with many of them only coming to life when they feel the west air having failed to sparkle elsewhere, and his stable stalwart Saltonstall is eyeing a little slice of history.

Already a two-time winner (2019-’20), the nine-year-old bids to defy top weight under Adam Caffrey, but he has been totally out of form since a smashing seasonal reappearance when second in the Irish Lincolnshire and others are preferred.

His owners (Dooley Thoroughbreds) can call on five of the McGuinness runners, and the unexposed Cordouan may be the one to go best at a big price under Shane Foley in what is an ultra-competitive heat as always.

Dunum has been an absolute superstar since joining Italian native Natalia Lupini just over 14 months ago, with five wins from his subsequent eight starts, while he was just touched off in a similar event at the Curragh on his penultimate outing.

Things didn’t go right at Ascot on his last start in the Royal Hunt Cup when delivering an off-colour display – he was somewhat fancied, too, having gone off at 17/2 – but that run is forgiven considering what came before it.

Robbie Colgan’s mount hasn’t been outside of the top two in seven of his last eight runs and there is still plenty of upside with his form tying in very favourably with likely favourite Blues Emperor.

Johnny Murtagh’s charge chased home Dunum when second in Limerick at the end of April before then going on to notch two fine wins and taking his form to another level.

The latter came in a premier handicap on Irish Derby day when making all from the front and there could be further improvement in the locker, although Shane B Kelly’s mount represents little value compared to the overpriced Dunum.

Soaring Monarch won at last year’s festival and has only be seen twice since, with the last outing for Peter Fahey’s six-year-old being a fine win at Roscommon last month.

Patrick Mullins celebrates on Sharjah after winning the Matheson Hurdle in 2019

He should be primed for this under Declan McDonogh, while Salt Lake City, trained by the brilliant Aidan O’Brien, is the only three-year-old in the field and could be open to more improvement than many of his 17 rivals.

Seamie Heffernan’s mount is dropping back from Group Two level after a creditable effort in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes at Leopardstown just five days ago, but Dunum is the value play and may take the spoils.

The card kicks off in National Hunt mode with the Listed Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle (5.10) as Irish champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins bids to maintain his impressive record in the opener on day two.

Mullins has landed four of the last eight renewals – including with subsequent dual Cheltenham Festival hero Penhill in 2016 – and he saddles a quartet, each with a live chance.

Champion jumps jockey Paul Townend sides with French recruit Absurde, which got off the mark at the first time of asking in a Killarney novice hurdle before running a cracker on the Flat when second to stablemate Vauban in a Royal Ascot handicap.

Space Tourist was a facile winner at Kilbeggan on her last start and chases a hat-trick under Rachael Blackmore, as does Closutton stablemate Williamstowndancer, while Arctic Fly scored at Punchestown in June.

With six of the field winning last time out, some bubbles are going to be burst after this contest, and the Gordon Elliott-trained Calico is the most likely to upset the Mullins applecart, but even that is hard to envisage.

Absurde can confirm the impression which he left on his sole hurdles start for Mullins, while the Latin Quarter Beginners Chase (5.40) sees a familiar face in unfamiliar terrain.

Trainer Natalia Lupini

Sharjah has been so good over the smaller obstacles down through the years, winning a Galway Hurdle in 2018 before landing four Grade One Matheson Hurdles in succession (2018-’21) at Leopardstown over Christmas, but this is a new departure for him.

It might seem strange to send him chasing at the age of 10, but Mullins did likewise with the one and only Faugheen, which also donned the same famous colours of Rich and Susannah Ricci, and that proved to be a masterstroke as it re-energised his career.

That subsequently produced a famous Grade One Novice Chase triumph at Leopardstown before Faugheen went down fighting at Cheltenham, and Mullins’s decision can hardly be questioned based on his track record.

Sharjah, a beautiful jumper over hurdles, should be race-fit after being touched off in the Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary a month ago, and Townend’s mount can open his account at the first time of asking over fences.

Mystical Power ridden by Mark Walsh goes on to win The Galwaybayhotel.com & TheGalmont.com Novice Hurdle PA Photo.

Matthew Smith’s Flaming Moon won the opener here last year but is out of form in recent times, and Elliott’s Mars Harper may be the most likely to chase Sharjah home given his vast experience over the larger obstacles.

Dermot Weld produced subsequent Classic heroine Tahiyra in last year’s renewal of the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (6.10) and he has newcomer Tannola this time around.

O’Brien also unleashes well-bred debutant Mayfair in this contest, but it may pay to side with experience and there’s a lot to like about the Jim Bolger-trained Glor Tire.

It has taken a few runs for the penny to drop with the Teofilo filly, but Rory Cleary’s mount delivered a fine effort when second at Leopardstown last month and she may just fend these off.

The caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap (7.50) sees Laughifuwant, which has been rated as high as 106 in the past, coming here off an attractive mark having fallen some 26lbs in the handicap.

That comes as Gerard Keane’s charge has failed to fire for a couple of seasons, but he is a dual winner around Ballybrit – including when landing the valuable Ahonoora Handicap in 2019 – and there may be another big day in the tank.

The eight-year-old has been freshened up since last appearing at Naas 72 days ago, and a bold bid could be on the way under the trainer’s son Colin.

DAY TWO PICKS

5.10 Absurde

5.40 Sharjah

6.10 Glor Tire

6.40 Dunum

7.15 Pier Pressure

7.50 Laughifuwant

8.20 Khafaaq