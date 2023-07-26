Galway Races 2023: Magic, Mad Hatters, music and a trip to Milan up for grabs at family-friendly events

There’s plenty on offer to keep everyone entertained – here is the pick of the family-friendly offerings to add even more fun to the festival

Derek Mooney will go behind the scenes

Theo Jones checks out a racecard with mother Nicola and grandfather Jack at Ballybritas. (Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Racegoers take a selfie prior to racing on day one of the Galway Races Summer Festival last July. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

There are more than 20 free activities for children to enjoy, including magic shows, inflatable games, penalty shoot-outs, face-painters, family photo booth, teacup rides, birds of prey and our miniature train.

There is a new dedicated family-friendly entrance this year, and children will receive complimentary Galway Races back-bags on entry.

There’s also a complimentary family portrait area set up for you to ‘capture the moment’ with your loved ones. The family admission ticket is now on sale for just €32.50, or €40 on the day.

Galway Races is launching a fun and engaging initiative called ‘Clarke’s Cam’ for the duration of the Summer Festival.

With content creator Alan Clarke at the helm for the week looking after our audience cam, this is one you don’t want to miss, and, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

Stay tuned!

Nuala Carey and Derek Mooney are going behind the scenes of the Galway Races in the new series of The Summer Show which starts tomorrow week, Sunday July 30, on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.

Racing at Galway dates all the way back to 1869 and Derek goes behind the scenes at Ballybrit and sees the meticulous attention to detail that goes into preparing the track for the week-long event.

Despite all the money, time and resources spent in preparation, at the end of the day, it’s still down to one man and a hazel stick to decide the going.

Sticking with the horseracing theme, Nuala delves into the long-standing history behind Ladies Day.

There will be plenty of fun for all of the family at the Mad Hatters Day on Sunday, August 6th. This hugely popular day is always a big hit, and it’s the reason why visitors can be found wandering around Ballybrit with wild and wacky creations on their heads.

The Mad Hatters’ competition is this year kindly supported by Ireland West Airport. Every year, the judges are blown away by the imagination and effort contestants put into their creations, and yet again this year, there are great prizes on offer for adults and children with the best hats.

Children’s Competition

First Prize

A return trip for two adults and two children to Barcelona (Girona), including seven nights accommodation in a beautiful two-bedroom mobile home in Castell Montgrí. Prize in partnership with KelAir Campotel and Ryanair.

Second Prize

Return flights for two adults and two children to Milan with tickets to Gardaland in Lake Garda.

Third Prize

Return flights for two adults and two children to London Heathrow and tickets to Legoland.

Adults’ Competition

The winner will receive return flights to Malaga with Ryanair for two adults, with free parking at Ireland West Airport during their stay. They’ll also receive a €50 retail voucher for use in ShopWest before their flight, and complimentary use of the Ireland West Executive Lounge.