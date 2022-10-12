Galvin jumps to it in Punchestown feature again

Classy chaser Galvin repeated last season’s success in yesterday’s Punchesttown feature.

Having conceded 8lb to take the Grade Three prize last season, Gordon Elliott’s crack staying chaser made light work of his four rivals under a 12lb and more disadvantage this time.

Having stalked the pace set by Politesse, he jumped between the mare and stablemate Run Wild Fred at the third-last, before Davy Russell’s mount drew clear, cruising to a five-and-a-half-length success.

Cheltenham Gold Cup winners such as Kicking King, War Of Attrition and Don Cossack have won this three-mile event in recent times and having justified 11/10 favouritism, Paddy Power cut the eight-year-old to 16/1 for the Gold Cup in which he finished fourth to A Plus Tard last March.

“Davy said he jumped like a buck from fence to fence,” said Elliott. “Fitness-wise, he is probably a little bit behind where he was last year, but it’s a nice start. He’ll head now to Down Royal probably along with Conflated.”

The Willie Mullins-trained Adamantly Chosen overcame a bad mistake at the first fence to land the other Grade Three on the card, the Buck House Novice Chase. The 5/6 favourite was always prominent and Danny Mullins pushed him out from the last to hold off Visionarian by four lengths.

Meanwhile, James Reveley will take the plum ride on Grand National winner Noble Yeats when he makes his seasonal return for trainer Emmet Mullins at Auteuil on Saturday.

With amateur Sam Waley-Cohen ending his career in fairytale fashion, riding the family-owned 50/1 winner of the Aintree showpiece in his final ride last April, Reveley – twice crowned champion jockey in France and again leading the standings – will be aboard the seven-year-old as he lines up in the Grade Three Prix Heros XII Chase.

The Emmet Mullins-trained Noble Yeats will take on 12 rivals in the two-and-three-quarter-mile chase, with all roads leading to a return to Aintree.

Sam’s father and owner Robert Waley-Cohen explained: “We are all very happy, he is in good form and arriving at Auteuil.

“James Reveley will be schooling him, probably on Friday, and he gets the ride on Saturday if all goes well.

“It is an intermediate distance at 4,400 metres, so dramatically different from the National, but the ground is appropriate, and it is a good race in which he gets no penalties.

“His next race, depending on how he goes on Saturday, will be a race where we can find out whether he is just a very fine handicapper or the potential to be a good distance horse.