‘Galopin’ set to go for Gold Cup as invincible aura returns

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates after riding Galopin Des Champs to victory in the BoyleSports Gold Cup Novice Steeplechase at Fairyhouse. Photo by: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

His superstar status was slightly dented after a crushing fall at Cheltenham, but the special aura surrounding Galopin Des Champs (2/11 favourite) has well and truly returned following a spectacular Grade One romp at Fairyhouse yesterday.

Willie Mullins' six-year-old was the star turn at the Meath track and he didn't disappoint his horde of fans in the BoyleSports Gold Cup Novice Chase as he left his final fence Cheltenham mishap in the rearview mirror with an 18-length stroll firing him to the top of the 2023 Gold Cup betting.

The exciting novice clearly learned from his Festival faux pas as Paul Townend quelled his exuberance to deliver a near flawless jumping display with the champion jockey beaming after "an armchair ride".

"They're novices, and they're novices for a reason and it's just important that he learned from it (Cheltenham), and he has. He was very professional the whole way around, it was a joy to be on his back and stay on it," Townend said.

Mullins admitted that his "heart missed a beat" when Galopin Des Champs met the last fence on the wrong stride, but he quickly adapted to show why the Closutton maestro is aiming him at next year's Cheltenham blue riband.

He is already 4/1 joint-favourite with reigning champion A Plus Tard after defying Mullins' pre-race worries that Cheltenham may have left its mark.

"He changed gears between the last two and it was over bar jumping the last. You couldn't pull him up going around the bend. He was only getting going and I reckon he's a Gold Cup horse, he looks like he has to go for it," Mullins said.

Master McShee (7/1) was second best to Galopin Des Champs for the second time this season with Waterford trainer Paddy Corkery paying his conqueror the ultimate compliment.

"We're going to fit a turbo to him because that's the only way that he could pass Galopin Des Champs," Corkery said tongue-in-cheek after seeing his backside once again.

Another with a big fan club is Brandy Love (9/2) and the quirky mare saved her best until the finish to land the Grade One Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final as Mullins' charge, which missed Cheltenham with a minor setback, saw off Harry Fry’s Mares' Novices’ Hurdle heroine Love Envoi (15/8 favourite).

"We saw her here the last day, she went off the track and gave away the race so top marks to Paul for producing her like that," Mullins said before revealing that her future on the track may be in doubt.

"We'll see how she comes out of that whether she stays racing or not next season, she's a very good filly with lots of talent but she does jump left and that's a worry. This race is more prestigious than the race at Cheltenham for breeding and racing so we're absolutely delighted."

It was a "fantastic day" for Mullins as he bagged a 277/1 four-timer with Mt Leinster (7/2) prevailing in the Novice Handicap Chase under Danny Mullins while Jody Townend also got in on the family affair to take the last.

Townend, younger sister of Paul, continued her remarkable strike-rate this season to land the €100,000 bumper on Icare Desbois (17/2) when swopping in the home straight to score with a degree of ease.

Irish National-winning trainer Dermot McLoughlin kicked off the card in fine fashion with a quick-fire double as Keith Donoghue landed the opening maiden hurdle in game fashion aboard Imperial Ruler (6/4 favourite) before Digby (7/1) doubled up for the pair in the novice handicap hurdle.

Gordon Elliott, another Royal trainer, was the only other to make the winner’s enclosure as Gevrey (4/1) took the Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Rated Novice Chase in good style.

Davy Russell, who will be hoping to win his first Irish Grand National aboard Mount Ida today, was left in the lead on the six-year-old with two to jump and the Cork rider made no mistake when scoring dominantly.