Galopin Des Champs makes amends for Cheltenham mishap with blistering display to highlight Cheltenham Gold Cup credentials

Galopin Des Champs (2/11 favourite) made amends for his Cheltenham mishap with a blistering display to easily dispose of his three rivals and land the BoyleSports Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse today.

Willie Mullins' exciting novice chaser had the Turners Novices' Chase at his mercy at the Cotswolds last month before parting ways with Paul Townend at the final fence, but there were no such problems at the Meath track as he sauntered home by 18 lengths.

Townend barely had to move a muscle in what he described as "an armchair ride" with Mullins intimating afterwards that the six-year-old will be aimed at next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, for which he is now vying for favouritism at 4/1 with defending champion A Plus Tard.

"It was an armchair ride," a beaming Townend told Katie Walsh on RTÉ. "He lobbed away and jumped for fun in front. He was putting up a massive performance at Cheltenham when he fell, but he learned from it.

"They're novices, and they're novices for a reason and it's just important that he learned from it, and he has. It's a pleasure to ride him. Today I was so happy with him, he was erratic before but he done it professionally today. He knows what he's doing."

Master McShee (7/1) was second best at Grade One level once again for small trainer Paddy Corkery with the Waterford handler paying the ultimate compliment to his conqueror.

"We're going to fit a turbo to him because that's the only way that he could pass Galopin Des Champs," Corkery said tongue-in-cheek having chased home Mullins' superstar for the second time this season.