Frost and Cobden on mend after Aintree falls

Jockeys Bryony Frost and Harry Cobden are both on the mend after enduring heavy falls on Grand National day at Aintree.

Cobden was treated at Aintree University Hospital after both he and Lucky One hit the floor in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, and although the horse was unharmed, Cobden suffered facial injuries and was stood down for the remainder of the card.

His Grand National ride, the Paul Nicholls-trained Give Me A Copper, went to Sean Bowen and was pulled up with two fences left to jump.

Frost then suffered a similarly crunching fall when parting company with Yala Enki over the 20th fence in the National and was also taken to hospital and kept under observation until late on Saturday evening. Harry Derham, assistant trainer to Nicholls, confirmed that both riders were discharged from hospital, saying: “I was with them both last night and they were both very sore and stiff, but fine.

“When I got back late last night they were fine. They’re both out of hospital, I drove them home.”

Nicholls took to Twitter to provide updates on the riders, who are both attached to his Ditcheat yard.

“Just seen Bryony, she’s a little stiff and sore but will hopefully be able to ride from the middle of next week and be fit to ride Frodon (at Sandown, April 24),” he said.

“Another positive update have just spoken to Harry Cobden and he is up and about and feeling ok and just a little sore, he will give an update in the next few days as to when he can ride again. Great news.”

Cobden reiterated Nicholls’ update via his own Twitter account a while later, thanking staff at both the racecourse and the hospital for their care. “Thank you for all your kind messages regarding my fall yesterday,” he said. “I’m feeling battered and bruised but luckily there are no breaks. I’m back at home now and on the road to recovery. A big thanks to all the medical staff at Aintree races and at Aintree hospital.”

Frost also posted an image of herself with a black eye on Instragram.



Online Editors