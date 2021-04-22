| 1.3°C Dublin

Front runners: Meet the teenagers hoping to become the next Rachael Blackmore

It’s a demanding daily schedule at the Curragh academy where the next generation of professional jockeys are learning their trade. But for the school’s young women in particular, Blackmore’s Grand National win is inspirational

Real deal: Abbigail Williams on the simulator at The Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare town. Photos: Steve Humphreys Expand
The new and the old: Mia Nicholls with one of the retired race horses in the stables at RACE Expand
Driven: Amy O'Driscoll Expand
Perfect fit: Mia Nicholls, Abbigail Williams and Amy O'Driscoll at The Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare town. Photos: Steve Humphreys Expand
Learning: Amy O'Driscoll, Mia Nicholls and Abbigail Williams in the RACE classroom Expand
Healthy eating: RACE head chef John Miller Expand
On track for the top: Mia, Abbigail and Amy at RACE Expand

Tanya Sweeney

There aren’t too many 16-year-olds who would thank you for encouraging them to part with their mobile phone for most of the day. Then again, the teenagers at Kildare’s Racing Academy & Centre of Education (RACE) have other things on their minds.

Abbigail Williams will never forget the first time she climbed onto a racehorse. She had ridden horses at the Fettercairn Youth Horse Project in her native Tallaght, but the sheer power of her first racehorse ride was intoxicating.

