‘French’ has obvious claims to plunder tasty Cesarewitch pot

Paddy Twomey’s Earl Of Tyrone is another in the mix but the Tipperary-based trainer may hold the key in the shape of French Claim.

The tune of ABBA’s Money, Money, Money may be heard coming out of the Curragh this weekend given the spectacular sums that are up for grabs at the Kildare track, including tomorrow’s €600,000 Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch (4.15).

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old Waterville snuck in at the bottom of the handicap and there’s a lot to like about the unexposed Camelot colt given a career-best display over a similarly extreme trip at Limerick on his penultimate start.

Wayne Lordan’s mount looks set to go off as market leader, but favourites have a poor record in this contest with just one winner in the last decade – and dangers lurk everywhere, with the Willie Mullins-trained Echoes In Rain out for a big-race double.

The Grade One-winning mare ended Patrick Mullins’s long wait for success in the Connacht Hotel Handicap at Galway and she is expected to be in the mix once again under leading jumps pilot Rachael Blackmore.

Classy enough to finish third in this year’s Irish Derby, the son of French Fifteen was far from disgraced when seventh in the English St Leger on his last start after suffering interference in the home straight – and he could be the one under Billy Lee having stayed on well over 1m6f that day.

Even that lofty prize money pales in comparison to the €1.23 million up for grabs in today’s Goffs Million (3.20), though, with 19 runners set to duke it out for Europe’s richest juvenile race.

Eleven of those are British raiders but the spoils may remain on these shores with the Ger Lyons-trained Hellsing looking like a tough nut to crack under Irish champion jockey Colin Keane.

With two wins and a second from his three starts, the Dandy Man colt comes here fresh from Listed success at Tipperary last month and he sets a bar that others may be unable to reach despite the ultra-competitive nature of this contest.