Frankie Dettori will go into final year ‘with as good ammunition as he has ever had’

Frankie Dettori heads into his final year in the saddle with "as good ammunition as he has ever had" according to Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to one of his main backers, owner Marc Chan.

McCalmont has known the magical Italian for over 30 years - first meeting each other in California in 1988. And they have enjoyed notable success together ever since with Dettori steering numerous big winners for the various owners the renowned bloodstock agent has represented.

Now with the 52-year-old set to embark on one final quest for big-race success around the globe - starting at Santa Anita back in California on Monday - McCalmont believes the fact that only William Buick and Ryan Moore can command an equal book of rides is testament to how good Dettori remains ahead of his year-long swansong.

"I think it's a great idea to go out on top and I fully respect that," said McCalmont.

"But from a personal, selfish point of view, it is really sad for me because for the last how many years, whenever he rode a winner it gave you a good feeling. It might sound strange but every winner he rode I enjoyed, it didn't matter who he was riding for. So life for me will be different.

"Santa Anita was where we first met each other and that was in 1988 just before his birthday. I think it is very exciting he is going to Santa Anita - that is where it all began and looks like it is where it is all going to end. I think his commitment is 100 per cent there and shown by the fact he will be there on Boxing Day and will be there right through the winter.

"He certainly goes into next year with as good ammunition as he has ever had. Between John and Thady Gosden, Marc Chan, Juddmonte and the odd spare ride in the big races for Coolmore, he's got plenty to look forward to.

"I think other than Ryan Moore and William Buick there will not be another jockey in the weighing room with the options he will have heading into next year. To be 52 and still in that zone is an impressive place to be."

In recent years Dettori has been a regular in the white, purple and gold silks of Chan, striking in Group One contests at both ParisLongchamp on Arc day and on British Champions Day aboard Kinross earlier this year, before going down by the barest of margins when making the trip to Keeneland for the Breeders' Cup Mile.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross will be back as a six-year-old to fly the flag for the Chan operation, but there is a whole host of talented youngsters, including champion two-year-old filly Lezoo, poised for their Classic season who could give Dettori plenty of days in the spotlight.

"If 2023 is half as good as 2022 then we would be more than happy," McCalmont continued.

"We won three Group One races and if you are involved with a racing stable and can win one Group One you have had a good year. So we set the bar pretty high and to try and equal that or better it would be some effort.

"The exciting thing about Kinross is he is a Group One horse from six furlongs to a mile and he can run on any type of ground, so it is a great position to be in."

"We didn't go to Hong Kong this year and doing the Breeders' Cup and Hong Kong can be a difficult thing, so I'm not promising anything at this stage that he will go to Santa Anita because you would obviously like to run on British Champions Day again as well.

"But we do have some nice, slightly under the radar two-year-olds other than Lezoo that are turning three. Bold Discovery is there with Jessie Harrington, Quantum Cat (Gosden) and the Zoustar filly with Harry Eustace, Couplet.

"You have to be excited by Quantum Cat. Judging by the odds he went off for his first race, he hadn't been drilled for the race."