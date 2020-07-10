Frankie Dettori confident of completing set by securing July Cup success for Denis Hogan on Sceptical

Only one British Group One has escaped Frankie Dettori during his glittering career in the saddle and the Italian jockey is confident that Sceptical can change that in tomorrow's July Cup at Newmarket.

Bought by owner James McAuley for just £2,800 last August after being cast aside by Godolphin, Sceptical has steamrolled through the ranks under the watchful eye of Denis Hogan to become Ireland's top-rated sprinter.

Last month's trip to Royal Ascot saw the four-year-old just touched off into third under Dettori in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and the 49-year-old has a massive chance to make amends at English racing's HQ tomorrow and complete his Group One bucket list.

It would also be a first top-flight success for Tipperary trainer Hogan and Dettori believes the Exceed And Excel gelding – the general 4/1 second favourite – can get the better of Ascot conqueror Hello Youmzain and Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde.

"I’m a Newmarket boy so winning the July Cup would mean so much to me! Everyone knows it’s the only Group One I’m yet to win in the UK and it looks like I’ve got as good a chance as I’ve ever had this year," Dettori wrote in his Sporting Index blog.

"Sceptical was third, beaten just a head and a neck, in the Diamond Jubilee. The winner, Hello Youmzain, is lining up again but there’s every chance we could reverse that form with the right run.

"It was a very good performance at Ascot and I’m looking forward to having another go on him, while we’ve got to respect the favourite too.

"Golden Horde deserves his place at the head of the market given both his performance at Ascot and the fact he gets the three-year-old weight allowance.

"I chased him home on Wesley Ward’s Kimari, who is a very good filly in her right, and he’s a worthy favourite. With a bit of luck we’ll be right there challenging, though."

