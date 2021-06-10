Fozzy Stack chooses Railway Stakes over Royal Ascot as he eyes marquee prizes for Castle Star

There will be no trip to Royal Ascot for Castle Star with Fozzy Stack opting to send the exciting juvenile for the Group Two Railway Stakes at the Curragh later this month instead.

The Royal meeting had been mooted for the Starspangledbanner colt following an ultra-impressive display when landing the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes at the Kildare track last month but Stack is eyeing a return to Irish racing’s HQ over six furlongs on June 26.

“We’ll stay closer to home and we’ll travel later on in the year. He’s shown already he’s as effective over five and six. He’ll go for the Railway, then maybe the Phoenix and the (Prix) Morny or the Middle Park, something like that,” the Tipperary trainer said.

“There’s a chance he could be a Guineas type next year, but let’s just get over this year first and then take it from there. He went nicely yesterday but we decided we’d stay at home and go to the Curragh, which is just an hour up the road.”

Kevin Prendergast’s Mehnah is another to miss Ascot with the Frankel filly bypassing the Coronation Stakes as the half-sister to Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Awtaad continues to recover from a minor setback which saw her skip the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

“She’s coming on well. She tweaked a muscle before the Irish Guineas, and we just had to ease her off, but she’s back in work again. We’ll play it by ear. We’ll get her straight first, then we’ll make a plan,” he said of the 1,000 Guineas Trial runner-up.

Meanwhile, Logo Hunter continued his sensational climb through the ranks when justifying 8/11 favouritism in the Listed Midsummer Sprint Stakes at Cork yesterday.

Michael Browne’s three-year-old, a 5,000 guineas purchase last autumn, was not at his scintillating best when landing his fourth success of the season but Billy Lee’s mount never looked in any great trouble as owner Patrick Moyles rejoiced.

“Michael is at the sales, he’s selling. I’d say it is killing him not to be here. He went very well and Billy was full of praise for him. When he asked him to go, he went on again,” Moyles said.

“There was loads of interest and offers but nothing right yet. Maybe there will be after this, although we’ve looked at a few Group races for him so he’ll go for the Group Two Sapphire Stakes in the Curragh in a month. He is very exciting and we’re all delighted.”

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane were the other big winners at the Mallow track as the pair combined to land the Group Three Munster Oaks with Thunder Kiss (3/1) continuing her rise to score by just under a length.

Elsewhere, the Group Three Ballycorus Stakes (5.50) heads today’s Leopardstow card as last year’s winner Speak In Colours is back for more but Prendergast’s Monaasib may prove best in an open renewal.

The Bobby’s Kitten colt failed to fire in last month’s Irish 2,000 Guineas when seemingly not seeing out the mile but this drop back to seven furlongs may be more down his street with conditions in favour of Chris Hayes’ mount against his older rivals.