Former jockey Robbie Power blasts BHA over ‘ridiculous’ timing of new whip rules ahead of Cheltenham

A total of 20 riding suspensions were incurred during the first week under the BHA's revised whip regulations. Photo: PA Wire

Robbie Power has blasted the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) for the "ridiculous" timing of their controversial new whip rules on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival.

The former Gold Cup-winning rider didn't pull any punches when lambasting those who made the decision to modify whip rules, with 20 British-based jockeys already falling foul to suspensions for various breaches.

The majority of the infractions were for going over the new limit of seven strikes, while some jockeys were suspended for not giving their mount sufficient time to respond to the whip as well as raising it over shoulder height.

The rules came into force last week, with Lorcan Williams already one of three jockeys who will miss out on the Cheltenham Festival (which runs from March 14 to 17) after being hit with an 18-day ban earlier this week.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has also confirmed that any suspensions earned by Irish-based jockeys under the whip rules will also carry over back on home soil and the whole episode has left former jockey Power deeply frustrated.

“I think the timing of it . . . everything in life is about timing and common sense, so whatever idiot decided that in the middle of the season they were going to change the whip rules just made no sense. It was ridiculous," Power told Boylesports.

“This was something that should have been discussed, yes, definitely discussed with the view to bringing it in, okay for the Flat racing - start of the season, yes that’s fine.

"For jump racing – at the end of the season for the new season and you start away during the summer. You don’t introduce new rules into a game, any game, or any sport half-way through the season.

"Some clown now that has never ridden a horse came up with this idea and was trying to make a name for himself and he should be sacked because it was bad timing.

“On the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival, all anyone wants to talk about is the horses and the greatest festival on earth.”