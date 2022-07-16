Form book points to Maria Branwell success in Super Sprint while Magical Lagoon looks the smart pick in Irish Oaks

USUALLY found in churches, pipe organs are one of the biggest musical instruments of all – and some readers will know that they have ‘stops’ which help control the airflow for each set of pipes.

When you pull out all the stops, the organ will play each available sound and at that point will be at its loudest and strongest.

Over the past few weeks, this column has had a good run of form betting-wise, and that pushed the 2022 profit and loss figures nicely into the black, which is always welcome in a game where the margins seem to be getting tighter all the time.

But if ever there’s a risk of getting cocky, this sport will take you down a peg or two very quickly and as the runners left the stalls in the July Cup last week, I’d already had three losers from as many bets earlier in the day.

I was very keen on Naval Crown (4/1) in the July Cup, which I’d backed early at 13/2 and having broken well, I was confident he’d get me out of jail on the day. The Dubawi colt had a great battle with the filly Alcohol Free and I knew when the going got tough my lad would pull out all the stops, to use a phrase.

The in-running punters agreed, pushing him below even-money on Betfair but once headed, he couldn’t get back in front and Alcohol Free took it by a length-and-a-half at 14/1.

A losing day like that is a setback for sure and gives the confidence a big knock, but all you can do is dust yourself down and go back to battle with the layers, and I reckon I might get some of my money back this afternoon on the David O’Meara-trained Maria Branwell, which is definitely a worthy favourite around 11/4 in the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury (3.30).

It’s an unusual race in that the weight carried relates to the horse’s sales price, the most expensive being topweight. Fillies get a 5lb allowance and that could help out Maria Branwell, which sits somewhere in the middle of the 21 runners regarding sales at a relatively cheap €22,000.

There are a few other fillies taking part but the selection stands out on form having won two of her three races, including a Listed contest, and she was placed in the other which was a Group Two at Ascot.

Following Tuesday’s withdrawal, the Irish Oaks (3.45 Curragh) was dealt another blow when it was revealed that Emily Upjohn won’t race due to an unusual incident with the plane due to take her sustaining a bird strike and left out of action. That leaves Jessica Harrington’s Magical Lagoon the 6/5 favourite and she looks capable of taking this based on her recent Ribblesdale Stakes success.

Back at Newbury, a chance is taken on the Charlie Appleby-trained Man Of Promise under James Doyle, which was available at 5/1 for the Group Three Bet365 Hackwood Stakes (2.56).

A Group Three winner at Meydan back in March, the five-year-old was third in a Group One there a couple of weeks later, and while he was below form on his return to British racing at Ascot finishing mid-division in the King’s Stand Stakes, a step back down to this level can see his career get back on track.

A low draw is always beneficial at Britain’s tightest track, Chester, and I like the look of Navello in stall two which is 5/1 or thereabouts for trainer George Boughey in the Beck’s Handicap (3.08).

A handicap winner here off 89 last month, he wasn’t quite as effective at Newmarket when sixth of 12 off today’s rating of 92 last time, but jockey Saffie Osborne claims 3lbs which can make a difference.

Another one I like at Chester, also from stall two, is Star Caliber, which is expected to go off around 9/2 for the Free Placepot Every Saturday At tote.co.uk Apprentice Handicap (3.41).

Trained by Andrew Balding, Harry Davies claims 3lbs on the four-year-old which makes his seasonal debut having raced consistently well last season, albeit without winning.