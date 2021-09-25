Forbearance strikes from the back for Harrington

Irish raider Forbearance came from last to first to claim top honours in the Group Three Unibet Princess Royal Stakes at Newmarket.

Already successful in Britain this season, having beaten the re-opposing Domino Darling in York’s Galtres Stakes last month, the daughter of Galileo had since finished a close third at this same level at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

She was a 4/1 shot to provide the red-hot combination of Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley with further success on the Rowley Mile.

After being settled at the rear of the field for much of the mile-and-a-half journey, Forbearance powered home to prevail by two-and-a-half lengths from 3/1 favourite Sayyida.

Harrington said: “I’m delighted with that. My biggest worry was the quick turnaround, because it’s less than a fortnight since she ran at Leopardstown. She’s obviously a tough filly.

“She loves fast ground. I was just talking to her owner Maurice Regan (of Newtown Anner Stud Farm), and we said we might see if there’s anything for her in America or Canada later in the year.

“Hopefully she’ll be staying in training as a five-year-old next season, too.”

Meanwhile, Paul Townend is facing an indefinite spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in a fall at Listowel on Wednesday.

The reigning champion jockey – who returned to action in July having suffered a foot injury at Fairyhouse’s Easter meeting that saw him fitted with a special boot in riding at Punchestown – came to grief two out aboard the Harrington-trained Port Stanley.

His retained trainer Willie Mullins is hoping for a swift return to action, but Townend will seek specialist advice next week.