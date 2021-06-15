‘Flare’ can soar as Irish eyes look set to smile at Royal Ascot

Poetic Flare, ridden by Kevin Manning, in action at the Curragh last month. Photo: Caroline Norris/Racing Post

What a way to kick off a special week at Royal Ascot with a Group One contest to set the tone as Aidan O’Brien makes a two-pronged attack in an effort to thwart Palace Pier in the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30).

John and Thady Gosden’s four-year-old will take some stopping after looking better than ever when landing last month’s Lockinge and the Ballydoyle maestro sends two colts in pursuit with last year’s Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Order Of Australia open to further improvement, while Lope Y Fernandez is no back number.

Few on this side of the Irish Sea will care about what colour hat the Queen is wearing – yellow is the 3/1 market leader – but there will be much interest in O’Brien (10/11 favourite) being crowned top trainer.

The 51-year-old has some live chances with Battleground leading a trio in the St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20) but this may be a day for other Irish trainers to shine with Poetic Flare primed for Jim Bolger.

The English 2,000 Guineas hero will contest his fourth Group One in 45 days as the son of Dawn Approach shows a remarkable hardiness for racing and Kevin Manning’s mount may prove best as Jessica Harrington’s Lucky Vega and Joseph O’Brien’s Thunder Moon also vie for the €400,000 prize.

Ado McGuinness chases the biggest success of his career when the Dublin trainer sends Harry’s Bar for the Group One King’s Stand Stakes (3.40) but he faces a stiff task against the brilliant Battaash.

Aidan O’Brien’s The Acropolis will have plenty of supporters in the Group Two Coventry Stakes (3.05) where his son Donnacha also saddles Marble Hill runner-up Masseto, while it could be a Mullins family duel in the Ascot Stakes (5.0).

Willie Mullins saddles a trio of runners led by MC Muldoon while his nephew Emmet sends over ​Cape Gentleman with Grand National-winning rider Rachael Blackmore in the plate as she eyes her first Royal Ascot winner.

Mullins also runs dual Grade One-winning hurdler Saldier in the Copper Horse Stakes (6.10) while Joseph O’Brien’s Patrick Sarsfield is fancied in the Wolferton Stakes (5.35) on a hopeful day for the Irish.