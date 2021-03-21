Five Irish stars who made Cheltenham Festival one of the greats

There were fears with the absence of crowds that Cheltenham would be anodyne, listless, without excitement. It was, in fact, one of the modern greats.

There were many heroes, human and equine, and we must give a nod to those that facilitated the Irish attendance at Cheltenham and have ensured the smooth running of racing in this country since last June.

But here are five that stood out among the plethora of Irish success stories.

Tiger Roll

I am hardly unique in having a soft spot for this wonderful 11-year-old and the slew of characters who have played such a wonderful role in his life and career, from breeder Jerry O’Brien onwards.

As he joined Golden Miller on five Festival triumphs — Quevega has six — by claiming his third Cross Country Chase, the dual Grand National hero had Keith Donoghue on his back. Donoghue has played such a huge role in the redemption of the one-time recalcitrant son of Authorized and Swiss Roll.

Donoghue reminded us that he would not be riding but for Tiger Roll, and by extension, he was also thanking Gordon Elliott. For when Donoghue walked away, broken down by a battle with the scales that is a constant for a man with a six-foot frame, and the despair at not being able to do the weight as Labaik won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2017, it was Elliott who gave him time, gently tugged at his love of horses.

Elliott promised his fellow Meath man that Tiger Roll would win at Cheltenham the following March. Donoghue thought he was mad but between them both and the rest of the staff at Cullentra House, including Lisa O’Neill, Louise Magee and Katie Young among others, they prevailed.

This year, Tiger was doubted again but for the umpteenth time he mocked those doubts. If you didn’t get a touch of the feels for the last mile of that race on Wednesday, horses and racing don’t do it for you.

Rachael Blackmore

Winning the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle was the standout moment for Rachael Blackmore because it was another glass ceiling smashed: a woman riding the winner of one of the championship races.

It really was just a case of business as usual for Blackmore, though, and that’s the point. She has been winning at Cheltenham three years on the trot now and winning Grade 1s at that.

This was another level, of course, and so was being crowned leading rider. Her ride on Allaho was top class but her tactics on Sir Gerhard were genuinely difference-making.

Blackmore had four falls as well and much of the secret of her success can be found in that. Yes, she has a great position, riding some of the best horses around, but she worked herself into that role. And then she worked harder.

She is renowned for the ferocity with which she attacks her gym work. No jockey has ridden more in Ireland this year. That speaks to her durability and industry.

It speaks, too, of someone who wasn’t even a bit-part player not all that long ago. She will never take what she’s achieved for granted. Which almost ensures that, fitness allowing, she’s not done yet.

Henry de Bromhead

In the build-up to Cheltenham, Dan Skelton talked about Willie Mullins getting freebies in Ireland as a big advantage to the champion trainer come the Festival. It was a bizarre statement given the recent records of Gordon Elliott, Jessica Harrington and Henry de Bromhead.

It looks even crazier now, with de Bromhead becoming the first trainer to achieve the Holy Trinity of winning the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase courtesy of Minella Indo, Honeysuckle and Put The Kettle On. He saddled the Gold Cup runner-up A Plus Tard into the bargain.

Not so long ago, de Bromhead looked in trouble when Alan Potts ended a long and fruitful partnership, and he had to watch Sizing John win the Gold Cup for Harrington. But Gigginstown came on board and as he proved his mettle, more owners with deep pockets followed.

Now, the unassuming Knockeen handler is cemented in the history of his sport.

Flooring Porter

A syndicate of four friends from Galway — named the Flooring Porter Syndicate due to their combination of flooring and pub businesses — a trainer, Gavin Cromwell, who is a former blacksmith but was winning his second championship race, and a jockey, Danny Mullins, who had suffered much agony round Prestbury Park, finally joining the family roll of honour as a Cheltenham winner.

And another jockey, Jonathan Moore, who ruled himself out of the plum ride in the Stayers’ Hurdle through injury in the morning. Tears of joy and sadness for all involved.

Sir Gerhard

Tears, too, as Sir Gerhard held off Kilcruit to win the Champion Bumper. His breeder at Keatingstown Stud, Jonathan Fitzpatrick, was killed in a car accident at the age of 23 in 2017, two years after selling Sir Gerhard as a foal.

The son of Jeremy and Faanan Aldaar is now an unbeaten gelding who has united Jonathan’s family and friends, mostly in happiness but undoubtedly, with more than a touch of sadness too, with each rung of the ladder he climbs.

Keep going boy.