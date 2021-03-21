| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five Irish stars who made Cheltenham Festival one of the greats

Keith Donoghue and Tiger Roll clear the last to win The Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham on St Patrick's Day. Picture by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images Expand

Close

Keith Donoghue and Tiger Roll clear the last to win The Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham on St Patrick's Day. Picture by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Keith Donoghue and Tiger Roll clear the last to win The Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham on St Patrick's Day. Picture by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Keith Donoghue and Tiger Roll clear the last to win The Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham on St Patrick's Day. Picture by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Daragh Ó Conchúir

There were fears with the absence of crowds that Cheltenham would be anodyne, listless, without excitement. It was, in fact, one of the modern greats.

There were many heroes, human and equine, and we must give a nod to those that facilitated the Irish attendance at Cheltenham and have ensured the smooth running of racing in this country since last June.

But here are five that stood out among the plethora of Irish success stories.

Most Watched

Privacy