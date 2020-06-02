'First' blood for Moore in Queen's colours

Ryan Moore recorded his first winner of the new season as First Receiver proved a cut above his rivals in carrying the colours of the Queen to glory in the one-mile maiden at Kempton yesterday.

Having hit the frame in both starts as a two-year-old, the Michael Stoute-trained son of New Approach hit the target on his third start with an impressive display. Overcoming the widest draw of all in stall 12, the 11/8 favourite quickly got to the front before moving through the gears late on to pass the post seven lengths clear of Defence Girl.

Moore said of the winner: "Maybe the race fell apart a little bit with Hugo's (Palmer) horse (Imrahor) being pulled out and it was a bit of a mess down at the start, but it is good to get him started.

"He is a very straightforward colt and hopefully he will do well. It was just how the race unfolded being out in front. I suspect we will see him over further at some point."

Frankie Dettori was straight back to business as he steered Galsworthy to victory in the three-year-old maiden over 12 furlongs. Dettori did not travel to Newcastle on Monday, opting to ease into action with one ride at the Sunbury venue. His fans did not miss the hint and John Gosden's charge was sent off the 4/5 favourite.

Settled in second, Galsworthy kicked four lengths clear in the straight, leaving the jubilant Dettori to celebrate just to the television cameras. "It's good - I'm away from home. I think my wife is more pleased than me, I'll be honest with you," the Italian quipped.

Irish Independent