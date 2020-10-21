Faugheen set to return this season with a possible tilt at Cheltenham Gold Cup on the cards

Faugheen looks set to continue his glittering career as Patrick Mullins revealed that the "fire still burns very brightly" within the 12-year-old with a tilt at next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup possibly on the cards.

Faugheen brought the house down at Limerick last Christmas when landing a Grade One over fences before doing likewise at the Dublin Racing Festival in February and it's all systems go for 'The Machine' to continue his stellar career.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle hero is reported to be in fine fettle with Mullins, assistant trainer to his father Willie, not entertaining any talk of retirement for the 11-time Grade One winner ahead of the new jumps season.

"He's back in, he's 100 per cent. John Codd who looks after him and rides him out is absolutely over the moon with him. He's pulling his arms out so I'd imagine we'll train him as normal," Mullins revealed today.

"If he shows that he still has all the enthusiasm and ability that he had last year, we'll probably go again and if he doesn't, he doesn't owe anyone anything.

"On what he did last year, he won two Grade Ones and he was placed in Cheltenham and on a different day he could have been closer. I'd look at his form rather than his age and that's what he's showing us at home."

There are many possible targets for the popular chaser – which started his racing career eight and half years ago – and tackling the Cheltenham blue riband as a 13-year-old next March would be "the dream" for Mullins.

'It's a possibility, we'll have to take it step by step. I don't know where Willie is going to go for his first run. Hopefully there's a few extra second-season novice chases this year and one of those could be an option.

"That (The Gold Cup) would be the dream, it would be incredible. He could be a Ryanair horse and there's plenty of good prizes outside of Cheltenham as well so at the moment, all options are open.

"We've had him since he's been four, we've had him eight years, John Codd has looked after him and ridden him all that time so he knows him better than anyone.

"He'll be able to tell us straight away if he thinks the fire is gone but at the moment the fire is still burning very brightly."

Online Editors