Faugheen and Douvan unlikely to make Cheltenham Festival as Willie Mullins' star pair nurse injuries

Faugheen is unlikely to make a Cheltenham Festival appearance this year with Willie Mullins' brilliant 13-year-old on the comeback trail having suffered a setback earlier this season.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle hero tore the house down at Limerick and Leopardstown last season en route to Grade One successes having turned his attention to chasing late in life, but a sixth Festival appearance looks out of the question in March.

Faugheen, third in last year's Marsh Chase, met with a setback earlier in the season and has not yet made his seasonal reappearance while he was a notable absentee from the entries for the Ryanair Chase and the Gold Cup after they were revealed earlier this week.

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins also revealed that stablemate Douvan, another injury-prone Closutton star, is also on the sidelines with no return in sight for the 11-year-old as he delivered an update on the star duo.

“They’ve both had setbacks. Faugheen is in the yard, he got clipped during the week. Cheltenham, with his profile, is it going to be tough?” assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said on Racing TV’s weekly 'Road To Cheltenham' show.

“If it comes about, great, but I suppose Willie thought at the moment it’s unlikely. Douvan is in pre-training, he’s coming back from another setback, so at this stage it (Cheltenham) would be unlikely.

“I’ve been very lucky to sit on some very good horses, and I just think he (Douvan) is a different species. His race record does not really reflect how good a horse he was.”

