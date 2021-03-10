False start for Denise Foster as she takes Gordon Elliott reins

Denise Foster had to settle for third when sending out her first runner from the Gordon Elliott yard at Clonmel yesterday.

Areutheoneiwant was sent off a 12/1 outsider for the closing mares’ bumper and while rider Jamie Codd did his best to get involved, she finished over 11 lengths off the Prunella Dobbs-trained winner Premier Queen (3/1) which got the better of 10/11 market leader Ministers Hill.

Training honours at the Tipp track went to Paul O’Flynn, who recorded a double courtesy of 10/3 joint favourite Quarry Lil in the mares’ handicap hurdle and Cregane Ned (4/1) in the two-mile, three-furlong maiden hurdle.

The latter was ridden to victory by Philip Enright, who completed a brace of his own by steering the Seán Aherne-trained Nicole’s Milan (15/2) to a 10-length win from favourite Macs Legend in the three-mile handicap hurdle.

Meanwhile, Latest Exhibition is a surprise name among the entries for Sunday’s Bar One Racing Directors Plate at Naas.

Paul Nolan has given his stable star the option of running in the Grade Three over two-and-a-half miles before heading to Fairyhouse at Easter.

Nolan had last week announced that a return trip to Cheltenham for the 2020 Albert Bartlett runner-up was unlikely, having already chased home his Festival conqueror Monkfish twice more over fences since.

“We’ll make a final decision closer to the weekend – we’ve just given ourselves the option,” Nolan said of the eight-year-old’s Naas entry.

Tom Mullins’ Court Maid, Willie Mullins’ Blackbow and Harrie are also among nine entries.

Brahma Bull and Coko Beach head the weights for the Leinster National on the same card. Also in the mix is Cabaret Queen, which has already won the Munster and Kerry Nationals for her Syndicates Racing connections.

Richie McLernon will take over from Maxine O’Sullivan on It Came To Pass in the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase at Cheltenham next week.

Trained by Eugene O’Sullivan, It Came To Pass caused a 66/1 shock 12 months ago when ridden by the trainer’s daughter – who is unable to take the mount at the Festival this year because of the current ban on amateur riders amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Read More

Online Editors