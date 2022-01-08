‘Thedevil’ looking to make his mark for Noel Meade at Fairyhouse

Mark Walsh will hope to build on his Thedevilscoachman's eye-catching third-place finish at Punchestown last month. Photo: Sportsfile

Racing slips back a few gears after high-octane action over the festive period, but there’s still plenty to attract punters in a decent Fairyhouse jumps card tomorrow.

The beginners’ chase (2.50) may be on the undercard, but there’s lots of different angles to a contest which has been landed by some useful sorts in recent times, namely Aramax and Ballyoisin.

Both donned the famous green and gold hoops of JP McManus and they may be riding to success once again through trainer Noel Meade’s six-year-old Thedevilscoachman.

Willie Mullins has landed four of the last seven renewals and saddles a talented pair in El Barra and Saint Sam – with Paul Townend opting for the latter – but Thedevilscoachman did little wrong on his chasing debut at Punchestown last month.

Mark Walsh’s mount was an eye-catching third behind Ferny Hollow in an above average contest which has worked out well with Mullins’ talented charge subsequently landing a Grade One at Christmas.

All signs suggest that there is a lot more to come from Thedevilscoachman over the larger obstacles while McManus will be hoping for a memorable eight-timer via Glenquin Castle in an earlier handicap hurdle (1.50).

Martin Brassil’s charge has been a revelation in recent months winning seven races on the bounce between hurdles and chases with all victories over a similar three-mile trip.

This contest also features Irish Grand National winner Freewheelin Dylan as Dermot McLoughlin plans a route to the English equivalent in April, but it may be a two-horse race with Gordon Elliott’s Ardhill a danger to the great eight.

The seven-year-old hosed up at Ascot last month and it may come down to Jack Kennedy’s mount and Glenquin Castle with a reverse forecast suggested between the pair.

Elliott has won three of the five runnings of the Fairyhouse January Jumps Hurdle (12.50) and Britzka is a standout selection after his third in a Grade Two behind stablemate Fil Dor, and he looks a cut above in this four-year-old hurdle.

The feature of the day is the €80,000 Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase (2.20) where Mullins’ Blackbow is of interest on his seasonal reappearance in a tricky renewal. Preference is for the Charles Byrnes-trained Poseidon (e/w), though, with the unexposed eight-year-old tipped to bounce back to his best under Seán O’Keeffe.