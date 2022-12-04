Henry de Bromhead says ‘it’s not over’ for Honeysuckle after Gordon Elliott spoils party to bring streak to an end

Teahupoo (right), with Jack Kennedy up, on their way to winning from Klassical Dream (second right) as Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle finish third. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

All good things must come to an end, and Honeysuckle’s extraordinary winning streak is no more after Teahupoo (20/1) sprung the surprise of all surprises to plunder the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

They came in their droves to Fairyhouse yesterday – 7,444 to be precise – to see the queen of jumps racing chase a 17th successive victory and a fourth Hatton’s Grace win, but the eight-year-old could only muster third before a stunned crowd.

The fairytale story looked set to continue when the wonder mare set for home around the final bend, but the usual spark was absent as Teahupoo fended off Klassical Dream (5/1) by a neck, with the 4/11 favourite a further two-and-a-half lengths behind.

Rachael Blackmore cut a devastated figure as her dream alliance with Honeysuckle finally suffered its first failure – “it’s very disappointing that this day had to come,” she said – while trainer Henry de Bromhead was as magnanimous as ever in defeat.

“It’s a horse race and, unfortunately, she got beaten, and that’s it. We’ve had some run with her for so long, but they’re going to get beaten one day. She’s been incredible and fair play to the winner. We’ve had some go, and it’s not over either,” he said.

​Those final words suggest that there will be another day for Honeysuckle, and owner Kenny Alexander will leave that decision down to the Waterford trainer as he hailed a “horse of a lifetime”.

“It’s up to Henry,” Alexander said of the dual Champion Hurdle winner’s future. “If Henry’s happy to keep going, I’ll say, ‘Keep going’. If he wants to retire her, he’s the governor.”

The streak may be over, but much like Argentina’s 36-0 record heading into the World Cup, Honeysuckle will also have the chance to bounce back like Lionel Messi and Co have.

Constitution Hill is now as short as 2/7 for the Champion Hurdle – with Honeysuckle at 8/1 – and it will be fascinating to see if the defending champion has another kick in her.

Jack Kennedy is getting used to being the party pooper having spoiled the farewell bash for Tiger Roll at Cheltenham earlier this year, and the Kerry rider showed his class once again as a dream season continues.

The 23-year-old, who surpassed his best season of winners in the saddle yesterday, has forged a prolific partnership with Gordon Elliott, and the pair came within a head of a Grade One treble at the Meath track.

Mighty Potter (3/1) put in a magnificent display of jumping in the Drinmore Novice Chase to run out a comprehensive winner with his “massive engine” opening all kinds of options going forward.

The Cullentra handler finished the day with a 1,327.25/1 four-timer – with seven winners in total over the two-day Winter Festival – as Punitive (9/2) bounced back from his Troytown disappointment last week to take the Porterstown Handicap Chase.

Jordan Gainford’s mount edged out stablemate Fakiera (4/1 favourite) in the stamina-sapping 3m5f contest as the £4,000 bargain buy booked his ticket for the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park next month.

‘Unstoppable’ rang out over the tannoy as Elliott also landed the closing bumper with Better Days Ahead (15/8) making it second-time lucky under crack amateur Jamie Codd.

It was also a red-letter day for Barry Connell as the stockbroker-turned-trainer landed his first Grade One since taking out his licence, with Marine Nationale (11/2) taking the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

It looked like a bunny hop at the last may have cost him success, but the five-year-old found another gear in the final 100 yards to collar Elliott’s Irish Point (18/1) and maintain his unbeaten streak, while handing ​​Michael O’Sullivan, still claiming 5lbs, a maiden Grade One .

Connell has enjoyed success in the saddle as an amateur as well as owning the likes of The Tullow Tank and Our Conor, but this topped the lot.

“I’ve ridden Cheltenham winners, I’ve owned Cheltenham winners, but this is a different league altogether,” he beamed, while Cork rider O’Sullivan (22) could hardly believe his luck.

“I can’t believe it, really. He is just a savage horse,” he said. “He probably won with a small bit in hand. I didn’t wing either of the last two; if he did, he would have won even better.”

The pair will hope for even more in his next assignment at the Dublin Racing Festival, while the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, for which he is a 10/1 chance, is firmly on their agenda.

Willie Mullins had just one success, but it was an impressive one as Lossiemouth (3/1) took the Grade Three Juvenile Hurdle under Danny Mullins after the Closutton maestro came here on a “finding-out mission”.

He got even more than he bargained for as the French recruit dazzled on his Irish debut to confirm his place at the head of the Triumph Hurdle market (now as short as 5/2).

A day after Noble Yeats entered the Gold Cup picture at Aintree, Emmet Mullins was at it again as Merlin Giant took the €100,000 handicap hurdle under Donagh Meyler.

Gavin Cromwell also got in on the act with Malina Girl (5/1) taking the mares’ handicap chase for Luke Dempsey on a day when one of the best mares of all-time came undone.