Fakir D’alene can lead home strong National team for Elliott

The bounce of the ball hasn’t really fallen Gordon Elliott’s way in recent months with a string of near-misses. but that may change in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase (5.0) at Fairyhouse today.

With 11 runners, Elliott saddles more than a third of the field for the €500,000 contest as he chases a second win in the Easter showpiece with Farclas (11/5) towards the head of the market under promising conditional Shane Fitzgerald.

The eight-year-old has already shown plenty of verve for staying chases and looks like he has been kept fresh for this as he bids to follow the Tiger Roll route to the top having also landed a Triumph Hurdle in his younger days.

Just one horse carrying more than 11 stone has prevailed in the last 20 renewals, though, and that highlights the scale of the task facing those at the top end of the weights, including likely favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil (11/8).

Despite placing in Grade One contests on his last two runs, Willie Mullins’ six-year-old is yet to score over fences and Paul Townend’s chosen mount faces a tall order to break his maiden here with others more appealing.

The Matthew Smith-trained Ronald Pump (11-6) is better known as a hurdler, but the nine-year-old switched back to fences last time out when running a cracker to be just edged out in the Leinster National.

With just four chasing starts under his belt, he is not ruled out with Liam McKenna, cousin of Tyrone All-Ireland SFC winner Conor, taking a valuable 7lbs off while several other contenders make a quick reappearance having fluffed their lines in the Aintree Grand National nine days ago.

Elliott’s Mount Ida (11-6) unseated at the first, but should love going right-handed, while stablemates Run Wild Fred (11-9), second in this race last year, and Death Duty (10-12) fell at the Canal Turn on the first circuit.

Ciaran Murphy’s Enjoy D’allen (11-2), third in this 12 months ago, unseated at the first but definitely has the quality to be in the mix again under Conor Orr while Noel Meade’s School Boy Hours (10-10), another JP McManus runner, was pulled up on the first circuit after a bad blunder.

The Francis Casey-trained Max Flamingo (10-12) is unexposed over larger obstacles after seven chase starts but he may lack the class to take this and Elliott’s Fakir D’alene (10-11) is the one to follow.

Fakir D’alene was a close fourth in the Kim Muir at last month’s Cheltenham Festival and has Harry Swan aboard once again. What a story it would be if Charlie’s son, who claims 7lbs, won the Irish National and he has massive each-way claims.

The seven-year-old ran no sort of a race in a big handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival on his penultimate start, but that was a rare occasion when he didn’t race prominently and positive tactics may see him prevail at big odds for the Meath trainer.

Stablemate Frontal Assault (10-7) went off just 6/1 in the Kim Muir, but he was never travelling and pulled up late on. A line must be put through that run, but Jack Kennedy takes the ride here and he also has an each-way squeak.

The undercard is also tasty with the Grade Two Devenish Chase (4.20) looking like it’s Mullins’ to lose as the Closutton maestro trains four of the six runners with 2021 winner Easy Game back for more.

His strongest chance is Janidil, however, after the eight-year-old chased home stablemate Allaho in the Ryanair Chase last time out while the McManus colours may also be carried to victory by Mullins’ Icare Allen in the Grade Two Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (2.40).

McManus and Mark Walsh are also the men to follow in the Grade Two Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (3.50) through Thedevilscoachman.

Pat Doyle’s Flame Bearer bids for a four-timer, but Thedevilscoachman is a really classy hurdler and can back up his recent victory in the Grade Two Boyne Hurdle.