‘A rags-to-riches story’ – The All-Ireland winner, the €600 horse and the €100,000 race victory 

All-Ireland winner McHugh has had a key role in Skyace’s journey from the sales to scooping a €60,000 win at Fairyhouse

Former All-Ireland club football championship winner Cathal McHugh of St Brigid&rsquo;s is part owner of Skyace. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

At the time when racing needed a feel-good story, Skyace came up trumps.

The Gordon Elliott story put racing in the limelight for all the wrong reasons but last weekend the game threw the underdog a bone.

