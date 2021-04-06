‘A rags-to-riches story’ – The All-Ireland winner, the €600 horse and the €100,000 race victory 

At the time when racing needed a feel-good story, Skyace came up trumps.

The Gordon Elliott story put racing in the limelight for all the wrong reasons but last weekend the game threw the underdog a bone.

The Irish Grand National was won by a 150/1 outsider, while the day before a horse that cost just £600 was first past the post to win nearly €60,000 and the Mares’ Novice Hurdle in Fairyhouse on Sunday.

It was a win that gave ‘Shark’ Hanlon his first Grade One success and was the realisation of a dream to the six-strong Birdinthehand syndicate.

Cathal McHugh, who won a club All-Ireland title with St Brigid’s in 2013, is part of the syndicate. Based in Abu Dhabi where he is a teacher, footage of some of the UAE-based members of the syndicate watching their six-year-old win by half a length was shared widely on social media.

“The phone was on fire,” McHugh says from the UAE. “There’s great good will out there, a rags-to-riches story, £600, ‘Shark’ Hanlon winning his first Grade One. And then we are not the big boys in racing, I suppose it gives hope to people that anything can happen in racing.”

McHugh had been involved in different syndicates before, some of which were populated by former Roscommon and St Brigid’s team-mates.

Those were dissolved before he moved to the UAE to take up a teaching role. But after some time there, he rounded up enough interest to go again.

Skyace, with Jody McGarvey up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Skyace, with Jody McGarvey up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kevin Crean, Kerril Sutton (both Wexford), Kieran Breslin (Donegal) and Mick Delaney (Dublin) joined Hanlon in the new syndicate after the trainer had spotted a horse when she ran into third behind one of his charges in Tramore in August 2019.

“He (Hanlon) was going over to the sales and I texted him and said, ‘Have you any horses you have your eye on?’ and he said there’s a horse here that was behind a good horse of mine called Dime A Dozen.

“And I said if you can get her for less than 10,000, that’d be great. He said he wasn’t sure he’d get her for less than that but he went to the sales and I think he was the only one to bid for her. He bought her for £600.”

Skyace had run into a place in each of her three runs under Willie Mullins and, quite quickly, the syndicate spotted that they had found a gem.

“It’s fairytale stuff. She won her first race and she was only about 60 per cent fit. We weren’t expecting her to win and then the following race she won again and she was at about 80-90 per cent and we knew at that stage she was going to be a right horse.

“Then her form dipped and we went to Down Royal and we said we’d give her one last run before we put her away until next year.

“And she went on and won that race, a Listed race. And when she won that we had to adjust our plans and we went to Punchestown. And when she won that we said, ‘Right we are putting her away and want to keep her fresh for Cheltenham and the spring’. It hasn’t worked out too bad so far.”

She ran into fourth at the Mares’ Novices Hurdle at the Festival last month before plundering the €100,000 race last weekend to bring career earnings past the €120,000 mark. Hanlon had no doubt his charge would win last weekend, telling both the owners and the media.

“He rang me on Saturday morning, and he was just, ‘This horse won’t be beaten’. I’ve never heard him say that before about any horse. He’d always say she has a chance but he said with the piece of work she did she won’t be beaten tomorrow.

“Then the article came out the next morning and she was halved in price!”

Skyace kept up her end of the deal, breaking new ground for Hanlon and giving her owners an unforgettable day.

And after winning big last Sunday, the syndicate are dreaming big again and are hoping for a tilt at Cheltenham again next year.

“Talking to the trainer this morning and the long-term goal is the Cheltenham race (Mares’ Hurdle) that Black Tears won this year. We’ll try to work backwards from there.”