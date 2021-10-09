‘Fairyhill’ can get compensation with Munster National glory

The jumps season is ready to kick into full gear over the coming months and tomorrow’s JT McNamara Munster National (3.55) at Limerick is the perfect appetiser for another blockbuster season.

The €80,000 prize – won by subsequent dual Aintree Grand National hero Tiger Roll in 2016 – is the headline act at the Patrickswell venue where compensation may await for the likeable Fairyhill Run.

Tipperary trainer John Ryan has been in sensational form in a record-breaking season and his progressive six-year-old was bitterly unlucky not to make the cut in last month’s Kerry National at Listowel.

Bryan Cooper’s mount comes here in the form of her life having landed a hat-trick last time out so the course winner should revel in the stamina test off a handy racing weight (10-10) and she can get the job done in a typically competitive heat.

Michael Winters’ top-weight Chatham Street Lad (11-10) brings a touch of class having landed a Grade Three over course and distance on his last start in March and Darragh O’Keeffe’s mount can also fight out the finish barring a mishap.

Gordon Elliott is picking up where he left off before his six-month suspension and the Cullentra handler may have the answer in the opening Listed Bluegrass Horse Feed Novice Hurdle (1.10) with Off Your Rocco.

Jack Kennedy’s mount left an off-colour display at Galway in the past when strolling to victory at Listowel last month and the five-year-old can edge a battle with Henry de Bromhead’s Downpatrick maiden hurdle winner Serenity Grove.

Tomorrow also sees intriguing Flat action at the Curragh where the Irish Cesarewitch (3.05) is the focus with 30 runners going to post in a fascinating two-mile handicap where few can be ruled out of the equation.

2019 winner Royal Illusion may prove to be each-way value for Willie Mullins and Kevin Manning in the gruelling €80,000 test while the earlier Listed Staffordstown Stud Stakes (1.20) may go the way of Johnny Murtagh’s comprehensive Dundalk winner Angels Wrath.

Meanwhile, Aidan O’Brien sends a trio of runners to the US tonight with Order Of Australia going for Grade One glory in the Keeneland Turf Mile Stakes (10.46) under legendary US jockey John Velazquez.

Second in the Prix du Moulin on his last start, the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Mile winner holds big claims while Velazquez is also in the saddle earlier in the card as this year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine tackles the Grade One First Lady Stakes (9.44).

Elsewhere at Belmont Park, Wayne Lordan makes the transatlantic trip to partner Japan in the Grade One Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes (8.47) as O’Brien aims to maintain his fantastic US record this season.

Tomorrow also sees multiple Irish champion amateur rider Patrick Mullins out to complete one of his bucket list triumphs as he heads to the Czech Republic to take part in the iconic Pardubicka.

In what is the 131st running of the famous Listed Cross-Country Race (2.45), Mullins partners the locally trained Kaiserwalzer at Pardubice and victory on the outsider could crown a fantastic year which has already seen him secure Galway Hurdle success aboard Saldier.