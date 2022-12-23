Facile Vega ready to light up early exchanges for Willie Mullins at Leopardstown

Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Facile Vega is the headline act over the first two days of Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

He makes the leap to Grade One company in Tuesday's Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle after a 14-length stroll on his first attempt over obstacles at Fairyhouse at the start of the month.

Having mopped up in bumpers last term, including winning top-level contests at Cheltenham and Punchestown, Willie Mullins' charge is as short as even money with some bookmakers for the Cheltenham Festival - where his exceptional dam, Quevega, registered no less than six victories.

Mullins also runs Il Etait Temps, Intranet and Ashroe Diamond, with Gordon Elliott and Gavin Cromwell taking on the Closutton squad through Itswhatunitesus and Path D'Oroux.

Chacun Pour Soi goes in search of a second victory in Tuesday's other Grade One heat, the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase.

Now a 10-year-old, Chacun Pour Soi won the race for Mullins in 2020 but was a late absentee last year due to lameness.

Mullins also has Blue Lord in the mix, with the Grade One-winning novice fending off the reopposing Coeur Sublime to win the Clonmel Oil Chase on his seasonal bow, plus Tingle Creek fourth Gentleman De Mee.

Andy Dufresne, Captain Guinness and Jeremys Flame are the other hopefuls.

The Grade One highlight on the first day of the Christmas fixture is the Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase, which features a rematch between the Elliott-trained Fil Dor and Mullins' Saint Roi.

The pair finished first and second respectively on their chasing debuts at Navan last month, with Saint Roi needing to turn around a four-length deficit.

Elliott also runs Hollow Games, winner of his only chase start so far, with Grade Two winner Midnight Run representing Joseph O'Brien and Visionarian running for Peter Fahey.

All eyes will be on another O'Brien inmate as High Definition makes his National Hunt bow in the opening All About Sunday Maiden Hurdle.

The one-time Derby favourite and Group Two winner takes on 27 rivals in the two-mile heat.

The Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle stars Lossiemouth, who made a fine start for Willie Mullins when coming home a cosy winner of a Fairyhouse Grade Three on her Irish debut at the start of the month.

Stablemates Agahboy, Jourdefete, Gala Marceau and Risk Belle have also been declared in a field of 11, with Padraig Roche's Cougar - a dual winner - another live contender.