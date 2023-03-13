'Facile Vega is my best ride on day one' – Paul Townend hoping to get Cheltenham Festival off to a flying start

Paul Townend has nominated Facile Vega as his best ride on day one of the Cheltenham Festival as the six-year-old bids to bounce back to his best in tomorrow's Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Facile Vega, a brilliant winner of the Champion Bumper at the Cotswolds last year, saw his bubble burst at the Dublin Racing Festival when trailing home last of five behind Closutton stablemate Il Etait Temps.

The Willie Mullins-trained pair will meet again with Townend keeping faith that his charge can bounce back after admitting that he "got the tactics wrong" at Leopardstown last month.

Mullins has suggested that there will a change from his usual front-running tactics in the Festival opener and his jockey reckons that his 13 opponents "will need to step up to his level".

"Facile Vega is one of my main rides of the Festival and it is brilliant to have him in the first race. It would be amazing if he could get us off to the perfect start," Townend told Ladbrokes.

"There is no denying that you have to forgive him for the Dublin Racing Festival. We probably got the tactics wrong but this is a different day, a different track, and a different race.

"Please God we can make up for that defeat. He is a Cheltenham Festival winner already and that will stand him in big stead. I wouldn’t swap him for anything else. He is the favourite and deserves to be.

"Everyone else will need to step up to his level. I can’t wait to ride him and let’s hope he gets the week off to a good start for everyone at Closutton. He’s my best ride on day one."

While Facile Vega and El Fabiolo (in the Arkle) are both at the head of the betting, Townend is aboard the underdog in a cracking Champion Hurdle as Mullins' State Man bids to take down the mighty Constitution Hill.

The Cork rider, leading jockey at the Festival in 2020 and '22, is hoping that last year's County Hurdle winner can at least give Nicky Henderson's superstar a scare in the two-mile showpiece, though.

"We could be just running into an absolute superstar in Constitution Hill here. I am delighted with my horse. He is improving the whole time. I think I will give Constitution Hill the most to do and I think it will be his toughest test so far," he added.

"Whether we are good enough or not, I don’t know. The English handicapper has us coming to Cheltenham 26lbs higher than he did when he won the County Hurdle last year and that still leaves us 6lbs behind Constitution Hill.

"That shows what Constitution Hill has been doing. If I could take him on with anything, it would be State Man. I would like to think I can give him a scare if I can’t beat him."