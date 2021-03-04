| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: The key questions surrounding Gordon Elliott's day of destiny with IHRB hearing

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll at Cullentra House Stables. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand

Close

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll at Cullentra House Stables. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll at Cullentra House Stables. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll at Cullentra House Stables. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Michael Verney

Not since the mystery around the mighty Shergar has a story dominated the headlines quite like the Gordon Elliott photo scandal and the Meath trainer is likely to learn the punishment for his actions on Friday.

It’s not an exaggeration to say it is one of the biggest days in Irish racing’s history as Elliott will present himself in person before a Referrals Committee hearing of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) on Friday morning (9.30am), at an unnamed location, with his training career hanging in the balance.

The fallout from this controversy has gripped a nation with emotions ranging from shock, outrage and disgust to empathy, compassion and understanding as the walls started to come crumbling down on Elliott’s empire.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy