Explainer: Gordon Elliott's day of destiny and how his hearing might transpire

Not since the mystery around the mighty Shergar has a story dominated the headlines quite like the Gordon Elliott photo scandal and the Meath trainer is likely to learn the punishment for his actions on Friday.

It’s not an exaggeration to say it is one of the biggest days in Irish racing’s history as Elliott will present himself in person before a Referrals Committee hearing of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) on Friday morning (9.30am), at an unnamed location, with his training career hanging in the balance.

The fallout from this controversy has gripped a nation with emotions ranging from shock, outrage and disgust to empathy, compassion and understanding as the walls started to come crumbling down on Elliott’s empire.

How did the three-time Grand National-winning trainer find himself at the centre of a media storm?

Social media was awash with images of Elliott sitting on a dead horse last Saturday, sparking questions about whether the leading jumps trainer would commit such a tasteless act or if it had been edited.

Elliott would admit guilt, but his ill-judged statement late on Sunday night did little only add further fuel to the fire as his bizarre explanation of how he wound up sitting on Morgan, a deceased seven-year-old gelding, while on the phone and making a peace gesture left mouths gaping.

Respected racing figures like Mick Fitzgerald, Ruby Walsh and Jane Mangan condemned his actions which reflected atrociously on the entire equine industry.

A public outcry followed as Betfair jumped ship and cut ties with the Gold Cup-winning trainer as “his actions are completely at odds” with their values, but Michael O’Leary held firm when declaring that “we all mistakes” before vowing that Gigginstown would continue to support him.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) made the unprecedented move of temporarily banning Elliott from having runners on British soil during the IHRB probe as his Cheltenham entries were jeopardised.

Racing was dragged further through the mud when a senseless video of Irish amateur jockey Rob James, who rode the Elliott-trained Milan Native to victory at the Cheltenham Festival last year, sitting on a dead horse emerged on social media on Tuesday morning.

Elliott later spoke of “a moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for” and tears were shed when Envoi Allen led an eight-strong Cheveley Park Stud string exiting his yard.

Elliott’s sponsor eCOMM Merchant Solutions, owned by Noel and Valerie Moran, terminated their contract but the prominent owners delayed a decision on future plans for stars like Zanahiyr, Grand Roi and The Bosses Oscar until after Friday’s judgement.

Prominent owner Philip Reynolds came out fighting for Elliott on Wednesday and issued a plea for others “not to destroy him” as his eight horses remained in the trainer’s care, while the likes of Ted Walsh, Denis Hogan and Tony Mullins displayed sympathy for the under-fire trainer and the ramifications of his actions.

Elliott’s D-Day is upon him but how exactly will his hearing transpire?

Many have intimated that Elliott faces questions under Rule 272 (i), addressing “behaviour…prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of horseracing” but the IHRB does not release such information in advance of a case, which takes place behind closed doors.

Elliott has “cooperated fully” with the IHRB’s investigation and an IHRB spokesperson stated that the three-person Referrals Committee – the individuals are not disclosed prior to the hearing – “will consider all evidence” having followed due process with no stock placed on public opinion or statements from the BHA.

“All investigations that we carry out, the process is in place and that process was carried out on this investigation and the time of year or the interests of other acting jurisdictions did not bring us away from carrying out the due process,” an IHRB spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

What punishment is likely to be dished out to Elliott and when will a final decision be made?

The judgement and punishment handed down to Elliott is at the discretion of the panel and while it is difficult to predict the outcome given the unprecedented nature of the case before them, a verdict before the end of play on Friday is a real possibility.

Elliott could lose his licence for a spell, as well as being hit with a hefty fine, as a result of his actions with serious ramifications should he be banished from the training ranks. It is understood that contingency plans for the immediate future of his string are under consideration.

Were someone else to take charge of Elliott’s horses or if his sizeable string of over 200-plus was transferred into someone else’s name, that person must be a licensed trainer.

There were murmurings that jockey Davy Russell, a close confidant of Elliott and currently sidelined from the saddle with a serious neck injury, could play a hands-on role in the training operation, but he rubbished such speculation and branded it as “totally unfounded”.

Read More

“I don’t know anything about it and it’s totally unfounded. I haven’t been approached in any way shape or form, I haven’t been approached by the Turf Club or by Gordon or by anyone,” Russell told the Irish Independent.

Any sanction that may be handed down to Elliott would kick in 14 days after the Referrals Hearing decision is finalised, while he will have seven days after the decision to lodge an appeal, should he wish to do so.

All eyes are on the IHRB with the severity of the punishment firmly in their court as racing holds its breath, as does Elliott.