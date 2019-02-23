Ewan MacKenna: 'The sport of kings built on elitism and wealth, but why does it come at a cost for staff?'

Joseph O'Brien had just masterminded Rekindling's success making him the youngest trainer to ever win the Melbourne Cup. Still only 24 years of age, and still only 18 months out of the saddle where his near-six-foot frame meant nine stone was getting harder to keep, he'd stopped battling the scales and took his fight down a new path. It was clearly a wise choice.

Instantly there was unquestioning celebration. In fact with the €4.1m behemoth of a race now already in his nascent CV, he was quick to thank those often forgotten within the game too. "All the lads at home and the lads that have been down here have done an unbelievable job," he beamed. All the while his father was lurking in the paddock, exuding a pride rarely seen for his own second place in the event. But while Irish racing cheered, there was a troublesome twang.

At the time, O'Brien the elder was busy challenging a Workplace Relations Commission ruling against his Ballydoyle stable which said that employees worked 19-hour days and 28 days on the bounce. His retort wasn't that they didn't, rather it was an insight into the mindset. He argued training racehorses is exempt from working-hour rules because it is classed as an agricultural enterprise; Robbie Manton, head of the yard, talked of a telepathic bond with animals meaning it was hard for staff to stay away; Clem Murphy, the bloodstock consultant added, "They can have a rest, read a book, lie down [in the bunks in horseboxes]. There's plenty of downtime".

Racing had long traded on such attitudes and excuses. Somehow it still does.

Back in November that Ballydoyle appeal may have failed but all along there were those that were far too important with far too much at stake. It's a year since Minister for Agriculture, Fine Gael's Michael Creed, pushed on regardless for horse racing to be exempt from such workplace legislation around stable staff, and according to insiders the level of lobbying grew and then grew some more. Eventually, such was the weight and the pressure, that in December it led his party colleague, Minister for Employment Regina Doherty, to hand the industry right back its agricultural rights.

The chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland Brian Kavanagh quickly chimed it. "It allows some flexibility for employers during the year strictly on the basis that compensatory rest arrangements are entered into and offered. The industry is very much tuned into that." As for those new arrangements, sources spoken to said very little if anything has changed.

While self-pronounced as the sport of kings, that implies it's built on serfs in a modern-day hangover from the feudal system. Little wonder. Manton himself has previously admitted that the day at Ballydoyle starts at 5am and could finish up at 1am. This in a yard that's as good as it gets with Seamus Power, a former TD who is president of the Irish Stable Staff Association (ISSA), telling me as that case unfolded that "no one leaves, it's where everyone wants to work". Others spoken to agreed, with the ISSA confirming they "only ever had one complaint from there that had nothing to do with hours or pay". As one worker says though, "They're the big boys and still don't use relief or weekend staff. Imagine the small boys. Working rules are broken all over".

That's the problem here.

Not so much that there was a reversion in law in spite of the WRC decision, but what it reverts to.

It's about two years now since Clare Daly's office finished looking into all of this. In a report they noted that the ISSA is a private company rather than a trade union - receiving €100,000 from Horse Racing Ireland who get €64m from the taxpayer.

Those in the Independent TD's office also found that in an area that talks of 10,000 being employed, 2,328 were registered showing up the black market. They found of the tiny percentage of prize money allotted to stable staff, 1.7 per cent is taken by the turf club who have strong powers in areas such as animal welfare but no powers in the welfare of stable staff. They found the pension fund in place will add up to €3 a week after 10 years service, and €22 after 40 years of service. They found expenses often don't match guidelines.

Yet inspections on yards have been few and far between. There were no more than nine per annum between 2011 and 2016, with just two last year. Granted, by the time of their report in 2017, 70 had taken place with leaked data crucially hinting at more than 20 minimum wage issues and 57 per cent contravening employment legislation. This despite some yards inexplicably being given more than a month's forewarning around inspections and their timing.

Given that, if you want horror tales as the anecdotal behind the empirical, they aren't hard to unearth.

One leading trainer during end-of-day inspections expects a plat made of bedding straw, that takes about 30 minutes to complete, to be hung from each stable door. "It's to show who's in charge," says a source who knows well what seems punishment more than procedure. "He tears them apart to make sure you can't use it again the next day." Another trainer expects staff to show to church on Sunday mornings off as if they didn't, "you best not show on Monday".

That's not to say there isn't the flip-side on occasion. The likes of Enda Bolger is known to come in early on Sunday in order to pitch in and get his staff out early for a pint but he's an exception. As for the rule, if those above tales are extreme, there's a more common trend of basic exploitation too.

"It's not just racing either," says a former stable worker who got out to become a farrier. "There is one prominent show-jumper - and this isn't uncommon in any equine field - and his staff start at six, get 20 minutes of a break where food is bought in for them as if to say this makes it okay, finish at 11 that night, and head up to a room above the stable with mold on the walls and a stink in the place before starting at six again. Lads at the bottom, they might have a claim, they want to be jockeys for instance. They are told that if you do this and then you do that, you'll get this ride but they don't. Next thing they're in their 40s, alcoholics, still chasing the dream."

This person concluded: "That's what the industry runs on. It'll never change." Certainly not with the law remaining on the side of elitism and wealth, the sort built on poverty and exploitation in a real sense if not anymore a legal sense. Yet with that attitude not so much as hidden, it's as backwards as arrogant that it's a business that claims it cannot afford change. This despite government handouts, the money from the betting companies, the number of multi-millionaires involved.

During the Ballydoyle case, champion trainer Michael Hourigan suggested racing would be crippled without agricultural status. The Limerick man, who runs a yard where wages average around €400 a week, said he often worked 24 hours through. But if your boss ran a business that was hard up, does that mean you should be exploited? Holding onto the past is great if not at someone else's cost. Besides, it's not like racing doesn't have the money, it's just that its model is such that with most staying on high, they expect to be able to avoid the consequences of not adhering to workers' rights.

The government backs that model.

Hourigan has stated that: "They're making out that it's slave labour. It's slave labour if you don't want to do it." And the ISSA argue that: "If people want to work and earn, let them. We hear all these stories but where is the proof? People don't come forward."

That, however, is a dangerous attitude in an area that admits to a staffing crisis. It has meant many jobs down the ladder are being filled by under-qualified or migrant workers who are scared to talk as they have some pay or they don't have papers. That's why there's supposed to be regulation, rather than the force of lobbying.

That's not how this works though. Indeed when Daly raised the issue with Michael Creed in 2017, right after O'Brien's win in Australia, his initial response was telling. “I'm sure the deputy would like to join me in [congratulating] what has been a momentous week for the Irish racing industry; we'd a one-two-three in the Melbourne Cup”.

Momentous depends on who and crucially where you are, though.

Upstairs? Or downstairs?

Online Editors