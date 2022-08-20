Euchen Glen looks good at the weights in Ebor at York

Known as the Knavesmire, which is the old name for what was originally a common pasture area around the racecourse, I must admit I find it tricky enough to make money backing horses at York.

I’m not alone, it seems, and it’s been a bit of a punters’ graveyard over the years. If you look at the percentage of winning favourites, it sits at the bottom of the table for Flat courses in Britain, and the jolly has had an average strike-rate there of 27pc (all races since 2008).

The national average in Britain is 33pc so it’s quite a gap – but interestingly, things have turned around dramatically in 2022, where the York favourite has shown a 36pc strike-rate so far, and a profit if blindly backed.

I don’t think those figures will help in any way when it comes to today’s Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35 York), but I’ll be kicking myself if early favourite Earl Of Tyrone wins it.

When I went through the runners, he topped my shorlist following a hat-trick of wins in Ireland including a Listed contest, but unfortunately, his price is too restrictive for me in a competitive race like this at 5/1.

Instead, I’ll have two running for me, one to win, and one each-way.

Priced in the region of 12/1, Euchen Glen gets the nod for the win bet; he’s a nine-year-old which won at Group Three level last year, and usually goes well in big-field handicaps.

Third in the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood last time off 102, Jim Goldie’s gelding is due to go up to 106 in the ratings – but with the weights for this published early, he gets to run off 102 again this afternoon, so could be well-in. For an each-way bet, I’m going with Alfred Boucher, which is trading at 14/1 at the time of writing.

Ian Williams’ charge makes a quick return to the track having won a stayers’ handicap here on Wednesday, and provided that hasn’t taken too much out of him, he should go close under a 4lb penalty.

A little earlier on the same card, David Evans’ Rohaan looks a bit of value around 7/1 in the Group Two Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (3.0).

He beat 25 runners to win the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot for the second year running in June, and certainly wasn’t disgraced when fourth to Highfield Princess in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville a couple of weeks ago.

He appears to be in good form at the moment and can give the likely favourite Sacred a run for her money.

Another one I like at York is Al Nafir, and I was surprised to see him chalked up as high as 7/1 for Charlie Appleby in the Sky Bet Melrose Heritage Handicap (2.25), with Frankie Dettori (pictured) booked to ride.

The Dubawi colt has been given a rating of 92 for his handicap debut here, and that’s not too harsh considering he went well when runner-up in a novice race last time carrying a few pounds more than the others.

He finished off last season with an all-weather novice win at Kempton, and he looks quite promising.

At Sandown, Grande Dame catches the eye around 7/4 in the opening Fillies’ and Mares’ Group Three JRL Group Atalanta Stakes (2.05).

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, James Doyle takes the ride on this smart-looking three-year-old which has won two of her four career races to date, including a Listed race at Sandown last time out.

Finally, Rajinsky is tipped at 7/2 or thereabouts in the Chester Stakes (3.05), a six-runner Listed race which appears quite open.

German raider Loft will probably go off as favourite here and has claims based on his Group Two victories at Hoppegarten and Belmont this year, but they were not the strongest contests, and he’s a little skinny for me at 9/4 in the early markets.

Rajinsky has won a number of times at handicap level, and managed to land a place of 1lb lower than today’s rating of 102 when last seen at Newcastle back in June. He looks a couple of ticks too high in the betting.