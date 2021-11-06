| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Espion Du Chenet can pay for his Aintree trip

Espion Du Chenet, with Ryan Tracey, on board, in action at Thurles. Trainer Louise Lyons will be hoping the same combination can deliver at Aintree today. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Espion Du Chenet, with Ryan Tracey, on board, in action at Thurles. Trainer Louise Lyons will be hoping the same combination can deliver at Aintree today. Photo: Sportsfile

Espion Du Chenet, with Ryan Tracey, on board, in action at Thurles. Trainer Louise Lyons will be hoping the same combination can deliver at Aintree today. Photo: Sportsfile

Espion Du Chenet, with Ryan Tracey, on board, in action at Thurles. Trainer Louise Lyons will be hoping the same combination can deliver at Aintree today. Photo: Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

Partly in response to how well the Irish horses performed at Cheltenham, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will be making changes to the handicap system, expected to take effect in 2022.

It can get a little tricky, but the gist of it is that they will lower the ratings of their horses more readily to reflect their ability, and they hope not to have their horses ‘over-rated’ when competing with the Irish.

A bit like devaluing a currency, it’s a complex debate, but any tinkering must not lose sight of the fact that Ireland simply has the best horses.

Most Watched

Privacy