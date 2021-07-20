Engish raider aiming to shine like a Star in Naas feature

Owner-breeder Nick Bradley is hoping Sophie’s Star can enhance her potential value as a broodmare with a prominent showing in this evening’s Listed Arqana Irish EBF Marwell Stakes at Naas.

Trained in Yorkshire by Karl Burke, the Cotai Glory filly crosses the Irish Sea with a consistent profile, having finished out of the first two just once in six starts. A winner at Thirsk and Beverley hopes are high she can pick make her presence felt in the Nick Bradley Racing colours on Wednesday.

“It’s a six-runner race and it looks like she has a chance,” said Bradley. Joseph O’Brien’s filly (Pennine Hills) made all over six furlongs last time and looks useful, but we think we’re pretty good as well. I’d expect her to be there or thereabouts.”

Pennine Hills impressed on her racecourse debut at Fairyhouse, while Jessica Harrington’s Impeachd Alexander and the Johnny Murtagh-trained Ladies Church also line up off the back of victories.

A much bigger field of 14 runners is set to go to post for the other Listed race on the card , the Yeomanstown Stud EBF Stakes. On ratings the standard is set by Harrington’s consistent Dickiedooda, with Ken Condon’s Teresa Mendoza and Back To Brussels from Fozzy Stack’s yard also likely to feature.

Meanwhile, Aidan O’Brien has Lope Y Fernandez, Order Of Australia and Battleground pencilled in as a potential runners in next Wednesday’s Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood – a contest that John Gosden’s likely favourite Palace Pier will now miss following unsatisfactory blood results.