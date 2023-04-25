Energumene holds off Chacun Pour Soi in Punchestown thriller

Energumene ridden by Paul Townend (left, blue silks) passes Chacun Pour Soi ridden by Danny Mullins on their way to winning the William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Punchestown. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. — © PA

Chacun Pour Soi made his younger stablemate Energumene pull out all the stops in a thrilling renewal of the William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Having successfully defended his crown in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham last month, Energumene was the 2-7 favourite to also make it back-to-back wins in this two-mile Grade One.

Chacun Pour Soi, who won the race in 2021, is now very much in the twilight of his career at the age of 11 and recent efforts over a variety of trips had suggested his best days were behind him.

But the veteran proved there is life in him yet with a spirited display before eventually giving best on the run-in.

Trainer Willie Mullins fielded four of the five runners in all and the race was his for the taking after Henry de Bromhead's front-running mare Magic Daze gave way long before the home turn.

Energumene, who had not entirely convinced in the jumping department, travelled smoothly into the straight under Paul Townend, but so did Chacun Pour Soi in the hands of Danny Mullins and the older horse had poked his nose by the time both horses landed after jumping the final fence.

Energumene, though, dug deep when he needed to, getting up in the closing stages to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

Mullins said: "He normally wins his races with class, but today he had to get down and fight it out. He answered every call from Paul and showed his grit.

"Paul really pulled that race out of the fire and that's the difference between a good jockey and a great jockey.

"You can see probably the end of the season getting to him. Paul said he wasn't as sharp as his last run at Cheltenham and he missed two fences, which isn't like him.

"I was delighted with Chacun Pour Soi. We had been trying different distances and it wasn't working so we said today we'd come back to two miles. We'll see what we do with him now and have a word with Rich (Ricci, owner)."

Townend added: "I know how good Chacun can be around here, so when he appeared I was worried. I thought it was going to come to the jump at the last and Danny seemed to get away from it a bit better than me.

"Chacun's last furlong has always kind of been his slowest, though, so I had confidence in this lad getting him once Danny hadn't gone on me."