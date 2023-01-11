Emmet Mullins eyeing more history as Aintree Grand National winner Noble Yeats bids for Cheltenham Gold Cup success

File photo dated 9-04-2022 of Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen winning the Randox Grand National. Emmet Mullins has an eye on a famous Gold Cup-Grand National double with reigning Aintree hero Noble Yeats. Issue date: Wednesday January 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story RACING Yeats. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Emmet Mullins has already taken the training world by storm and the Carlow trainer is now eyeing a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Noble Yeats a genuine contender for the showpiece event at the Cotswolds.

Winner of the Randox Aintree Grand National last April, the eight-year-old is a general 8/1 chance for Cheltenham blue riband on the back of his impressive victory in last month's Grade Two Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

He will take in the Grade Two Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield on Sunday week before heading for Cheltenham on St Patrick's Day and then attempting a famous repeat in the Liverpool showpiece on April 15.

"We are definitely heading for the National again," Mullins said this morning at his Carlow base. "After his performance in the Many Clouds he won't be looked after too well (by the handicapper) in the weights.

"But I think a horse like him he grows in that scenario. I don't see any reason why we shouldn't fancy our chances of going back again."

Before then comes the Gold Cup, though, and that has always been in the pipeline this season. On the back of his most recent display, you'd be foolish to write him off achieving another bit of equine history and securing a historic Cheltenham/Aintree double.

"Yes, definitely wouldn't rule it out (being a Gold Cup contender). The Gold Cup is a stayers' race. I would compare him to something like Hedgehunter, which won the Grand National (in 2005) and was second the year later in the Gold Cup afterwards.

"He will be there or thereabouts and hopefully if he is good enough on the day he will take his chance. The Gold Cup was on the agenda this year from the get-go, it was definitely on the agenda.

"We had spoken with the Waley-Cohens (owners) and he was going to go for the Gold Cup and try to go back for the Grand National afterwards. We are hoping for a repeat success.

"I hadn't realised (only two horses have won a Gold Cup and Grand National) until I heard it on a programme the other day so obviously it definitely adds to it. I will be blocking that out anyway but luckily for me and the horse, it won't register with us."