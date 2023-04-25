Emmet Mullins denies Willie Mullins a grade one treble at Punchestown

Donagh Meyler celebrates winning the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase with Feronily at Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Punchestown. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. — © PA

Emmet Mullins dealt his uncle Willie a rare reverse on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival, as Feronily refused to bend in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

The champion trainer had saddled four of the first five winners on the card, with a couple of one-twos, a one-two-three and a one-two-three-four thrown in for good measure.

Having won the first two Grade Ones of the afternoon with Facile Vega and Energumene, the master of Closutton saddled four of the six runners in a bid to bag another top-level prize - but was ultimately beaten by his nephew and neighbour.

With Henry de Bromhead's 9-4 favourite Journey With Me falling in the back straight, it was just a question of which Mullins would win before the home turn, with 7-1 shot Feronily leading the way under a bold ride from Donagh Meyler.

Appreciate It - looking to give Paul Townend a Grade One treble on the card - emerged as the biggest threat between the final two fences, but Feronily was not for catching and stuck to his task gamely on the run-in to score by a length and three-quarters.

James Du Berlais and Classic Getaway finished third and fourth, while Sir Gerhard was pulled up.