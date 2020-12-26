Elliott primed for big-race brace with Zanahiyr and Felix Desjy set to kick off festive period in great style

It's the most wonderful time of the year, with Leopardstown wrapping up plenty of Christmas presents for racing fans, and the four-day bonanza kicks off in style today.

Plenty of Cheltenham Festival clues will be on offer with Triumph Hurdle jolly Zanahiyr bidding to justify all of the early hype, while his trainer Gordon Elliott will be hoping to be kept busy with winners as he eyes a big-race double along with Felix Desjy.

12.0 Join tote.ie Maiden Hurdle 4yo 2m

WILLIE MULLINS has landed the festival opener in four of the last nine years, and all eyes will be on Micro Manage this time around.

Deemed good enough to run in the Irish St Leger earlier this year, he has placed form at Group Three level and is already a general 25/1 shot for the Supreme despite no hurdle outings.

If he transfers his lofty Flat rating of 107 to jumps, he will set a ridiculously high bar for the other 19 runners to follow, while Matthew Smith's Irish Poseidon could belie his odds after a hat-trick of flat wins at Dundalk.

Verdict: Patrick Mullins can get off to a flyer with Micro Manage.

12.30 Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle 2m

WIDE RECEIVER brings strong form having been placed at Grade Three level on his penultimate start, but Elliott's charge may be worth taking on having been turned over twice over hurdles at a shade of odds-on.

Mullins could be the man to follow again with El Barra finding only subsequent Grade Two winner Fury Road too good on his sole point-to-point start, before sluicing up in a Thurles bumper last month. M C Muldoon was also rated 100 on the Flat two years ago and switches to the Closutton maestro as they grey takes to the track for the first time in 805 days.

'Shark' Hanlon is in flying form with 19 winners already on the board this season, and Hallowed Star could go close on his jumping debut.

Verdict: El Barra could be the one to keep on side under David Mullins.

1.05 Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle 3yo 2m

ZANAHIYR had tongues wagging with his Grade Three romp at Fairyhouse last month, with Elliott's exciting three-year-old carrying a big reputation into the festive period.

Two from two over hurdles and already as low as 3/1 favourite for the Triumph, it's hard to look past Zanahiyr, and he should prevail again.

Mullins's Saint Sam was hugely fancied that day at Fairyhouse (going off the 4/5 hotpot) and it's not inconceivable to think that he could be a lot closer this time with the aid of a run. He also throws Ha D'or into the deep end on his Irish debut having landed a French bumper on his sole start.

Verdict: Zanahiyr can enhance his lofty status under Jack Kennedy.

1.40 Holden Plant Rentals Novice Handicap Hurdle 2m

NONE of the last five favourites have obliged in this typically open 20-runner contest and value is sought.

Smith's One Cool Poet returns over hurdles with a hugely favourable mark of 103 given his Flat exploits. The eight-year-old was rated 100 on the level before an injury lay-off and could have an each-way shout at the bottom of the handicap (10-3) under Flat jockey Robbie Colgan.

Mig Des Taillons is at the other end of the scale off top-weight (11-12) as Patrick Turley bids for a hat-trick off top-weight for the Down trainer. This looks very competitive, while Barry Connell's Big King is another intriguing contender after his easy Navan win on his handicap debut.

Verdict: One Cool Poet (e/w) has a lot in his favour to make the frame.

2.15 Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase 2m1f

MULLINS has landed the day-one feature in five of the last nine years and saddles two this time around, although easy Navan winner Blackbow and Thurles victor Franco De Port weren't enough to tempt Paul Townend to the Foxrock track.

This doesn't look the best Grade One in the world, with Elliott's (right) Felix Desjy setting a high standard when landing a Punchestown Grade Two last month with the re-opposing pair of Darver Star and Benruben well behind.

Champion Hurdle third Darver Star was well held that day and is unlikely to turn the tables, barring a radical turnaround. Felix Desjy has the form in the book and should prove a very tough nut to crack.

Verdict: Felix Desjy can make the Grade One step up in good style.

2.50 Bet Through Racing Post App Handicap Chase 2m1f

NO favourites have obliged in the past decade, with only one winner carrying more than 10-13, so value is sought towards the lower scale of the handicap in an 18-runner minefield.

Grand Partner (10-11) was pulled up in this race 12 months ago, but arrives in good form having stayed sharp on the Flat, before scoring over hurdles at Punchestown. Tom Mullins' 12-year-old is worth an each-way play with Jack Foley taking 7lb off.

Verdict: Grand Partner may prove a value choice in an open affair.

3.25 Holden Plant Rentals INH Flat Race 4yo 2m

BOTH debutants - Joseph O'Brien's €115,000 purchase Collins and Mullins's Cool Jet - demand attention, but the value may lie in another debutant with Martin Brassil's €65,000 buy Lonesome Boatman of interest.

Denis Hogan's Pale Blue Dot may prove best of those which have already hit the race track.

Verdict: Lonesome Boatman can land the last under Declan Lavery.

