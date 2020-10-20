Elliott expects Kennedy to return swiftly

Gordon Elliott is confident that Jack Kennedy can make a rapid recovery to be available for Down Royal's marquee jumps meeting later this month but he admits that Davy Russell has "got a long road in front of him" after he suffered a nasty neck injury.

The leading jockeys were injured at the same meeting in Limerick earlier this month with Russell fracturing his C6 vertebrae - which could see the 41-year-old miss the bulk of this year's jumps season - but Elliott expects the "determined" Cork rider to make a full recovery.

"Davy is in good form. I do be talking to him most days and knowing Davy, he's that determined, it wouldn't shock me to see him back in January or February.

"But you know he's got a long road in front of him and hopefully he's back sooner rather than later because he has a lot of horses to ride in the yard," he said.

Kennedy could make a swift return, however, with the Kerry jockey still in with a chance of making Down Royal on October 31/November 1 as the Meath trainer takes the wraps off top stars like the unbeaten Envoi Allen, Supreme second Abacadabras as well as Irish Gold Cup winner Delta Work.

The Cullentra handler insists that the class of the Dingle pilot - who fractured his shoulder just weeks after returning from a seven-month lay-off with a broken leg - will shine through when he stays injury-free.

"Jack has a big day tomorrow because he's back to see Paddy Kenny, the surgeon. He's been going to cryotherapy and he feels good. I'll be crossing everything that he's back for Down Royal," Elliott said yesterday.

"He has taken a lot of blows for someone so young but he will be grand, he's been unlucky. He got a hairline fracture of an old fracture when he got a soft fall in Limerick but he is a world-class jockey.

"He's ice cool, nothing fazes him. He's top class and Jack Kennedy at 21 years of age, what's he going to be like when he's 25?"

