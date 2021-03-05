The battle between truth, punishment and proportionality hung heavily around the Gordon Elliott case this past week.

A single photograph has never before threatened the trust in the sport of racing or caused as much upset and disgust as the photograph of Elliott sitting on a dead horse.

Which truth did we solely believe – the one of Elliott in the photo or the image of Elliott away from that photo that those close to him tried to portray this past week? This also became about the single photo versus the wider picture. Every sport requires support.

Support requires trust. When the trust breaks where does that leave the sport? This has been described as the most damaging week for Irish racing and the reality is that even before the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) gave Elliott a 12-month ban with the final six months suspended after his hearing on Friday, Elliott’s punishment had – in many ways – already been meted out.

The battle for the truth started as soon as the photo emerged of Elliott sitting on top of a dead horse – a seven-year-old gelding called Morgan which died of an aneurysm on Elliott’s gallops in 2019 – appeared on social media last Saturday.

Such was the disbelief and revulsion that there were some attempts on social media to deny it was real, understandable between us being conditioned not to believe everything we see coupled with the denial that this just couldn’t possibly be real.

There were claims that the pixels around his elbow showed the image to be doctored with the defence that a trainer the calibre of Elliott could never, ever show such disrespect to an animal.

But then the truth came when Elliott confirmed the photo in a statement on social media at 11.39pm on Sunday night.

The first thing Elliott apologised for was “any offence that this photo has caused” which is the lowest form of an ‘apology’ because it is tantamount to self-exoneration.

Elliott tried to give context to how the photo was taken when the only context required was its indefensibility. This came 24 hours later when Elliott gave an interview to the Racing Post.

“It is indefensible. Whether alive or dead, the horse was entitled to dignity. A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for and that my staff are suffering for,” Elliott said.

“When your world starts crumbling in front of you, it’s a scary place to be. I just hope people can understand how truly sorry I am and find some way to forgive me for what I have done.”

The concept of public forgiveness seemed non-existent at that point when the truth – with all its layers – was still being grappled with. Was this act of indecency a one-off or has this happened before?

On Tuesday, a video emerged on social media of jockey Rob James sitting on a dead horse after the mare died in 2016.

These are two incidents – involving not only those in the picture and video but those around them who enabled this level of behaviour – that have come to light so it would be premature and offensive to the majority in the sport to conclude there’s something rotten in the culture of racing.

But it would be equally naïve and wrong not to ask questions.

When the truth caught up with the initial social media storm in the Elliott case, punishment quickly followed. On Monday, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) took the unprecedented step of placing an immediate ban on horses trained by Elliott from competing in Britain while the IHRB conducted its investigation.

That same day Elliott retained the support of his biggest owner, Michael O’Leary, but on Tuesday Cheveley Park Stud withdrew its eight horses from Elliott including the unbeaten star, Envoi Allen, which was moved to Henry de Bromhead’s stables.

Other sponsors quickly cut ties with Elliott while his actions were condemned from those inside and outside racing in a manner never previously witnessed because we had never seen evidence of indecency like this before.

When horse-owner, Philip Reynolds, came out in support of Elliott on Wednesday, he offered up a truth that needed to be voiced in the midst of all the punishment because the horrific nature of a public pile-on can desensitises the struggle of the person involved.

“None of us has a monopoly on shock, horror, disappointment, anger and sadness – and having spent my life owning horses and in the pet industry, believe me, in this case, I own as much of those feelings as anyone else… I would love people to hear the many stories of how, and only because of his deep understanding and passion, he (Elliott) revived and made horses champions again,” Reynolds, who has eight horses at Elliott’s yard including Presenting Percy, said in a statement.

“The authorities will deal with Gordon, but his trial has already played out. We have stripped him bare and flogged him in public. The scars of this week are his ultimate punishment, ones that will live long after we have all moved on to the next event.”

Reynolds’ statement hit home. Punishment was let loose on the truth without any sense of proportionality and cancel culture got its run-out on Elliott.

The incomparable pressure of social media can’t be ignored but its natural register generally occupies one level and that can be disproportionate. The outrage would lead you to believe that if you occupy one ground, then you can’t possibly occupy the other.

But there are competing realities in this awful case. You can wholly condemn the actions of a trainer while hold some empathy for the situation he and his staff are in.

You can wholly condemn the actions of a trainer but also listen to the words of Ted Walsh who said this photo didn’t hold with the Elliott that he knows.

You can categorically condemn and, like Lydia Hislop so succinctly and powerfully did in her article this week, also question why other cases in racing have not received close to the level of condemnation and outrage that this case has garnered. One stance doesn’t need to compromise or take away from the other.

Elliott got his punishment from the IHRB. In handing him a ban of 12 months – with the final six months suspended – and costs of €15,000, the IHRB referrals committee found that Elliott had “acted in a manner which was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation” of racing.

He accepted that his conduct was “‘disgraceful’ ‘horrific’ and ‘wholly inappropriate and distasteful’.” The statement noted that the suspension is “one of a plethora of punishments which he is already suffering and will likely continue to suffer.

These include serious damage to his reputation and, anecdotally, substantial economic loss through loss of business contracts and departure of horses from his yard to be trained elsewhere.”

The statement also included that in “the view of the Committee there is also a sinister aspect to this case. The Committee are satisfied that the publication of this photograph is part of a concerted attack upon Mr Elliott, the full circumstances of which are unknown”.

Following this suspension, Elliott released his own statement. “I was disrespectful to a dead horse, an animal that had been a loyal servant to me and was loved by my staff. I will carry the burden of my transgressions for the rest of my career. I will never again disrespect a horse living or dead and I will not tolerate it in others.”

Elliott finished his statement by saying that he will “vindicate” the faith show in him by his staff and owners.

The verdict brought a close to the case against Elliott in what’s been a horrific week for Irish racing. As was widely predicted before the hearing, not everyone will be satisfied with the length of suspension.

As Elliott said himself, he will have to live with the burden of what happened for the rest of his career.