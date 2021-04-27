‘Electric’ Mooneista gives Davison biggest success of career

Mooneista, ridden by Wayne Lordan, on the way to winning the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes at Naas yesterday. Photo: Caroline Norris

Meath trainer Jack Davison celebrated the biggest success of his career when Mooneista powered up the rail to win the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes at Naas.

Beaten in a handicap last time out, Wayne Lordan’s mount (17/2) took full advantage of her age and sex allowance to beat Harry’s Bar by three-quarters of a length. She was certainly bred to win the race, though, as Davison explained. “Her dam (Moon Unit) beat her daddy (Dandy Man) in this race and they have now produced the winner,” he said.

“I’ve always thought a lot of this filly – she’s electric. She’s unbelievably determined and resolute, a great mind and a great appetite for it. We’ll think big and she’s in the Commonwealth Cup – we’re going to go that route.

“That’s the biggest win of my career and with a home-bred so it’s a big one. Hopefully we’ll get a few more of that calibre. It’s a shame my parents can’t be here, but we’ll do some celebrating tonight.”

Contarelli Chapel looked an exciting prospect when making a winning debut in opening juvenile fillies maiden.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Caravaggio showed an impressive turn of foot in the final furlong to stamp her authority on the six-furlong contest and the Ballydoyle trainer is now looking to Royal Ascot.

When Ryan Moore asked her to quicken, greenness caused her to drift to the rail but she was soon back on an even keel. The 6/4 favourite powered away to win by five-and-a-half lengths from Juncture, which made pleasing late progress to claim second.

O’Brien said: “I would imagine she is an Albany-type filly. She might come back here (on May 16) before that.”

Ger Lyons took the training honours as he combined with stable jockey

Colin Keane to record a double, courtesy of the victories of both Coill Avon (10/3) in the six-furlong handicap and Party House (10/1) in the three-year-old fillies maiden over a distance of ten furlongs.